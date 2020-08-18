BR.govpresser.081420 HS 706.JPG
Buy Now

Governor John Bel Edwards listens as Dr. Jimmy Guidry speaks during a press conference to discuss the current state of spread of Coronavirus in Louisiana, Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to share updates on coronavirus in Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon.

The governor will hold a press conference at 3 p.m.

A federal judge ruled Monday that the governor's bar closure order is constitutional.

Click here for the latest numbers on coronavirus in Louisiana here.

Watch the press conference live and follow along below.

Can't see the module? Click here.

Email Emma Discher at EDischer@TheAdvocate.com or follow her on Twitter, @EmmaDischer.

View comments