The five leading candidates for East Baton Rouge Parish schools superintendent will sit down for virtual interviews which won’t be open to the public and during which only board members will get to ask questions.

These interviews, scheduled Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, will be recorded and released all at once on Friday, along with the questions asked.

It’s a process almost identical to one the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education used to help it narrow the field for the next state superintendent of education. Over three consecutive days last month, BESE held private, virtual interviews with seven candidates. All of those interviews were recorded and posted online days later for all to see; one of the seven candidates ended up withdrawing.

Virtual public meetings have become common in Louisiana thanks to coronavirus-prompted waivers of the state’s Open Meetings Law. Interviewing candidates in private for top public positions has not been common practice. The parish School Board, in particular, has held live, public interviews for superintendent searches going back decades.

Both BESE and the School Board are justifying private candidate interviews as a way of ensuring some candidates don’t get an unfair advantage by learning in advance either the questions the board is asking or the answers other candidates are giving.

BESE is replacing John White, who resigned in March, while the parish school superintendent is looking for someone to replace Warren Drake, who is retiring June 30 after five years at the helm. Drake has offered to stay longer if needed.

Leslie Brown, Adam Smith, Quentina Timoll, Nakia Towns and Marshall Tuck are being interviewed for the East Baton Rouge position. Smith and Timoll are top administrators with the school system, while Brown, Towns and Tuck are out-of-state educators. The parish School Board on March 5 picked the five semi-finalists from a group of 24 applicants.

The Advocate has posted online the applications of all the applicants.

Town and Tuck are to be interviewed Monday, followed by Smith and Timoll on Tuesday and ending with Brown on Wednesday. Each interview is to last no more than 90 minutes. The candidates are to be asked the same questions. The board plans to meet May 21 to narrow the field to two or three finalists.

School Board President Mike Gaudet said “we didn’t want to reinvent the wheel” and so decided to mimic BESE’s process.

“I viewed all of the interviews,” Gaudet said. “I thought it went very well.”

BESE, however, had only two of its 11 members, Kira Orange-Jones and Ronnie Morris, asking questions during its candidate interviews.

The parish School Board, by contrast, plans to have all nine of its board members asking questions at these private interviews, though not all at once. To avoid a quorum, they are being spaced out over the five interviews, with at most four board members present at any given interview. A quorum of the School Board is five members.

Board Vice President Tramelle Howard said two lawyers working for the school system both agreed that the interviews as constructed won’t present any issues with the Louisiana Open Meetings law.

“It’s not what people would attack as a rolling quorum,” Howard said.

He said board members need to have as many chances as they can to see and hear from the next potential superintendent.

“Folks feel like they are part of the process,” Howard said.

Interaction between board members and candidates, however, will likely be limited. Gaudet said each candidate will have 20 to 25 questions to answer in 90 minutes. He said there won’t be time for back-and-forth.

“The intention is to ask the question, get the answer and move on to the next question,” he said.

Belinda Davis, a member of BESE, said for their recent interviews, she and her fellow members focused on getting the wording right for the questions, working in collaboration with their search firm, Promise54.

“As long as my question was asked, I didn’t care that I wasn’t the one asking it,” Davis said.

After the recorded interviews of the five candidates are released May 8, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will go live with an online survey seeking public input on what people think of the candidates.

Howard is helping to develop the survey. It will close after 10 days, at midnight on Monday, May 18. The search firm JG Consulting of Austin will prepare a report compiling the results of the survey.

BESE also conducted a similar survey, generating about 7,800 responses; a report on that survey by their search firm is forthcoming.

While she’s interested in the results, Davis said she’s not putting too much stock in it. Her day job is as an associate professor of political science at LSU and she’s versed in public opinion polling. Online surveys that are open to anyone to complete are not random, but self-selected samples, making them unreliable as gauges of public opinion, she said.

“I think it will tell you how particular groups of organized interests view the candidates,” Davis said.

Howard defended the survey as a way to generate more public engagement at a time when that is hard to do.