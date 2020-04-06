Early last week, David Gremillion took his dog for a walk around City Park in New Orleans. As he made his way through the park, Gremillion noticed people in close proximity to one another. Eight mothers walked together with their strollers.
Gremillion, a 30-year-old attorney with no underlying health conditions, had recovered from coronavirus, shedding the most severe symptoms of the disease. He walked because he still struggled to breathe when he jogged.
Gremillion questioned why people continued to defy social distancing instructions. He had spent about two weeks in a spare bedroom, self-quarantined from his pregnant wife as the virus attacked his body. She placed meals outside the door.
“Take it seriously,” Gremillion said.
Though Gremillion recovered, he has continued following recommended health guidelines. Experts still don’t know how long people remain contagious or if they can catch coronavirus again. So when he emerged from quarantine, Gremillion maintained some distance from his wife. She’s due in September, and Gremillion has worried about infecting her or their parents.
While cases of coronavirus continue to rise across Louisiana, pushing health care systems to the brink, people who have recovered don’t know what kind of risk they pose to the general population.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week coronavirus “may be detectable in the upper or lower respiratory tract for weeks after illness onset.” The organization doesn’t know how long people who have recovered from coronavirus retain antibodies protecting them from the disease.
Michael Bolton, who specializes in pediatric infectious diseases at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, said a study released by the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine found some patients tested positive for coronavirus more than a week after recovery.
“We don't know what that means yet,” Bolton said. “Just because you have a positive test doesn't mean you're necessarily contagious.”
After Charmaine Matthews, a 33-year-old high school teacher in New Orleans, recovered from suspected coronavirus, she set a reminder on her phone to wash her hands every hour and a half.
Matthews developed symptoms of COVID-19 on March 12. She felt tired. Food lost its taste. When a doctor asked her to breathe deeply, she coughed and her chest burned.
Matthews twice tested negative for the flu, but she struggled to get tested for coronavirus because she didn’t develop a high-grade fever. When she began struggling to breathe the morning of March 16, doctors at Ochsner tested her for coronavirus. She never received her results. She was later told the “specimen leaked in transit.”
After spending 11 days alone at home, Matthews was convinced she had coronavirus. Her body ached. She felt dizzy and out of breath when she stumbled to the restroom. For seven straight nights, Matthews prayed for God to let her wake up in the morning.
“My chest was so heavy,” Matthews said. “I had bricks for lungs sitting in my chest.”
When Matthews’ symptoms began to wane, she forced herself to sip water and eat Pedialyte popsicles she had bought for her 7-year-old son. One day, Matthews’ mother came to visit. They sat on opposite sides of a screen door.
“This was like getting hit by a 747,” Matthews said. “It felt like a plane flew through me.”
About eight miles away, Gremillion awoke March 14 with a 102-degree fever. He later tested positive for coronavirus. Twice hospitalized as a child for suspected meningitis, Gremillion felt sicker than ever before with coronavirus. The temperature of his fever barely changed with double doses of Advil and extra-strength Tylenol.
Though Gremillion never experienced severe problems breathing, he coughed as he spoke, forcing him to hang up when family and friends called. He needed nausea medicine. His back ached. He wheezed.
Once Gremillion’s fever broke and his cough dissipated, he spent another six days alone, doubling the CDC’s recommended precautions. He spoke to his wife from the door of their bedroom. Eventually, they shared the couch again as Gremillion emerged from the illness. She hasn't shown any symptoms.
Doctors hoped Gremillion had developed immunity to the disease, but with so much still unknown about COVID-19, they told Gremillion to follow Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, regularly wash his hands and avoid social gatherings.
At some point, doctors will have more definitive answers about coronavirus recovery. Last Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first test for coronavirus antibodies in the United States. The test can reveal if a patient has some immunity, possibly allowing them to leave their homes and return to the workforce.
“Continue to be vigilant," Bolton said. "Just because you got it once doesn't mean you can't get it again."
Since recovering, Matthews has lived as though she still has the virus. She cleans her phone before handing it to her son. When he visited for the first time since Matthews got sick, he wore a face mask, goggles, a yellow raincoat and gloves. They slept on opposite sides of the couch.
Worried about her son and her mother, Matthews has constantly disinfected surfaces inside her house. She doesn’t want to spread the virus. And though Matthews has recovered from the worst symptoms she felt, she has often paused mid-sentence to breathe. The virus lingers.