Louisiana is expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to include K-12 teachers, daycare workers and some people with certain health conditions, giving roughly 475,000 more people access to the shots.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday the state's K-12 teachers, school support staff and daycare personnel would be added to the list, regardless of whether they work in private or public schools. In addition, anyone between the ages of 55 and 64 with one of 11 specified health conditions, as well as pregnant women of any age, will have access to the vaccines.

The expanded eligibility starts Monday. Currently, people aged 65 and up, as well as certain health workers and all first responders, have access to the vaccine.

K-12 school leaders have pushed for the governor to include teachers and school staff in the vaccine eligibility since December. Teachers unions represent a key source of political support for Edwards, a Democrat.

People between the age of 55 and 64 will be able to access vaccines if they have one of several conditions outlined by the CDC: Cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, heart conditions like heart failure or coronary artery disease, immunocompromised state from a solid organ transplant, obesity, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes. Smokers in this age group will also be eligible.

People will have to fill out a form attesting they have one of the conditions in order to get the shot, Edwards said. Non-emergency medical transportation providers and staff will also have access.

The decision comes two weeks after Edwards expanded eligibility to include people age 65 and older. That added 275,000 people to the eligible population. With the addition of nearly half a million people Monday, more than 1.5 million of the state's 4.6 million residents will be eligible.

Edwards had previously hesitated to add groups like K-12 teachers to the list because the state has not received huge quantities of vaccines. On Thursday he said the feds told him to expect additional doses over the next three weeks, allowing for the expansion.

Meanwhile, the state's vaccine delivery system was hobbled by the winter storm, with shipments and appointments for tens of thousands of doses delayed because of icy roads.

