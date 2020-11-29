Recovered coronavirus patient Tera Greene considers herself one of the lucky ones — lucky that she escaped the ICU with her life, lucky her debilitating COVID-19 symptoms didn't last and lucky that she may soon have a chance to return to something like normal.
It has been roughly six months since Greene, 59, was released from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center after 47 days in the hospital. The ordeal left her so weak that she had to relearn the little things, such as walking, brushing her teeth and taking a shower.
Then there was the toll of the hospitalization itself, when Greene was intubated for four weeks. She now goes to physical therapy every few days to address a pinched nerve from remaining in one position for so long during her illness -- though she is nearing the end of her treatment.
The after-effects of COVID can look very different from patient to patient, said according to Dr. Daniel Nuss, an ear, nose and throat specialist at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group who works with patients in recovery from the virus. Doctors are still trying to understand exactly how COVID-19 affects people who have recovered, but a broad range of symptoms and a varying timeline makes it complicated.
"Most people currently know more about COVID than they ever wanted to know," Nuss said. "We’re all still trying to figure it out and get a handle on how we should behave, and what we should be doing to prevent it, and then how to treat the problems that come from it."
Nuss said that, as with many other viruses, some people with COVID-19 fall ill, recover and go back to normal within a few weeks. Others experience a specific symptom, such as a persistent cough or vocal exhaustion, that may dissipate in a month or two.
Then there are the "long-haulers" — a category Nuss said is not well-defined but is characterized by people who have had COVID-19 and continue to deal with "extremely burdensome" symptoms long after their last positive test. For these patients, getting out of bed every day can be a monumental challenge.
"We don’t have a good sense of how long the average person takes to recover," Nuss said.
'I'm not really recovered.'
Natasha Venable, a 36-year-old nurse assistant at the Lake, is a former patient who continues to experience the aftershocks of her illness months later. She was one of the earliest patients to be admitted with the COVID-19 diagnosis in mid-March.
Like Greene, she was intubated and finally released after 71 days, becoming the 450th coronavirus patient discharge at the Lake. Her family was overjoyed when she returned home, and she continues to rely on her husband and teenage children to get her through each day.
But Venable said everything is still not quite back to normal.
“I’m not really recovered,” she said.
Venable rattled off a litany of health problems that she said have plagued her since she left the hospital: numbness, PTSD, shortness of breath, disrupted scent, short term memory loss and comprehension issues.
She has attended speech therapy, and physical therapy to relearn walking. Her lungs "took a hit," she said, so her breathing has been strained.
A self-described independent person who has long been the rock of her family, the physical setbacks have taken an emotional toll.
"I doubt myself more than I used to. I fear a lot of things," she said. "My balance is not all the way back. I'm scared to run. I'm scared to reinjure myself."
It disturbs her to see people refusing to wear a mask in public or neglecting social distancing precautions. She has learned never to take life for granted, she said, so now she spends her time raising awareness about her experience of COVID-19 so others don't suffer like she did.
"I show them my trach mark," she said, referencing the scar on her throat from when the breathing tube was inserted.
Venable is not alone in her day-to-day challenges.
Dr. Nuss said some of his coronavirus patients in recovery tell him they struggle with depression, headaches and a "brain fog" that makes it difficult to focus. These symptoms can last months, he said.
It's not clear if these symptoms are damage from the virus itself or the result of a long stay in the ICU combined with a cocktail of medications.
Less frequently, some patients face blood clot disorders or permanent respiratory problems, with injury to their lung function, Nuss said. Many people have severe kidney damage that can, in some cases, be permanent. Those patients will have to live on dialysis or receive a kidney transplant.
In certain circumstances, quality of life becomes another issue. A patient's loss of taste and smell can be temporary or permanent, for instance.
Post-COVID life results in "almost like PTSD" for some, Nuss explained.
"They were well one day, and within a short period of time they became mortally ill with a virus that’s poorly understood," he said. "They may have survived it, but it's lingered with lasting problems. That wears a human being down."
Survivor's depression
For other patients, they might have overcome the worst, but they also may have lost someone from the virus, too.
Tim Hasten, a 45-year-old behavioral health nurse at Baton Rouge General, fell ill over the summer. Different family members also contracted the virus: his mother, stepfather, grandfather and two uncles.
While he managed to battle his symptoms at home, several loved ones died. Hasten continues to experience problems, such as blood pressure issues, chronic fatigue and occasional shortness of breath, but his frustration is reserved for those who don't believe in the harmful effects of COVID-19 after he has lost so much.
"It kind of sucks because people don’t take it seriously," he said. "Unless people actually have somebody they know come down with it — God forbid, somebody passes away from it — then it’s like a slap in the face for them. They’re like, oh, this thing’s real."
Apart from potential isolation as a result of their coronavirus diagnosis that Dr. Nuss said can be "profoundly dehumanizing," these recovered patients may also suffer psychologically from losing people they care about.
"We have some people who are survivors who can’t quite reconcile why they survived and somebody they love did not survive," he said. "That’s a bit of a survivor’s depression."
Greene's mother also died of the virus while she was unconscious; her brother tested positive and fell critically ill as well.
"It’s Thanksgiving, my mom’s favorite holiday, but it’s a little challenging," Greene said. "A little difficult."
An ongoing evolution
Kristen Gradney, senior director of operations at the Lake who oversees the COVID operations center, said that people are still asking for help months into the pandemic.
The COVID-19 call center at the Lake provides patients in recovery with contacts for support groups, social workers and specialists to aid them in their recovery.
Gradney contracted the virus and immediately threw herself back into work as soon as she was able. But she cautions others to "take time to take care of yourself" and address whatever physical or mental health issues have arisen in recovery.
“People just need resources," Gradney said. "It’s so new and people are so very fearful.”
Dr. Nuss, one such specialist patients can reach, said he and his colleagues are working to treat people's symptoms to "help get them back to a productive, or at least enjoyable, life."
In the meantime, they have been gathering data from patients to better understand what they're up against and how best to move forward.
"Believe it or not, this many months into the pandemic it’s still not really well-defined, but I think over time we’re going to learn better and better which symptoms are most likely to be long-term or permanent and hopefully how we can mitigate them," he said.
Although the vaccine — which Nuss said everyone should receive — is on the horizon, he cautioned Louisiana residents to continue to take precautions in the intervening months.
"It’s not over yet, and we all have to keep our guard up," he said.