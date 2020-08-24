While most Louisiana schools have shut down thanks to Marco and Laura, some educators are attempting to continue teaching virtually even as the storms pass through this week.
School districts are taking advantage of the massive ramp up in virtual learning prompted by the coronavirus outbreak. In the Baton Rouge region, they include public school districts in East Baton Rouge Parish, as well the City of Baker and St. Helena Parish. Several local charter schools have opted to do the same, including Impact, J.K. Haynes, Madison Prep and UP Elementary.
The continuation of online education also means the schools don’t anticipate having to make up lost instructional minutes later in the school year. During past bad weather, these districts have all had to add school days or extend the school day to make up for time lost.
At these schools, teachers and students alike will be working from home during storm days. In East Baton Rouge and St. Helena parishes, as well as many charter schools, students have been learning from home since the new school year started earlier this month, but teachers have mostly been working from school buildings.
The East Baton Rouge school system is making these changes only for Monday and Tuesday; it plans to announce by late Tuesday whether that will be extended. St. Helena is making changes for Monday through Wednesday, while Baker schools are anticipating being in storm mode all week.
Virtual instruction will be different than it’s been so far this school year. School schedules are being set aside and teachers are not planning to do live virtual instruction. Instead, students will work independently at their own pace on a variety of assigned work.
“Teachers will record their lessons and post them, along with their assignments, for students to view when it’s convenient for them,” said Kelli Joseph, schools superintendent in St. Helena Parish.
East Baton Rouge described storm-week instruction this way:
“During this time, students may review previous work or additional review materials at their own pace and will not be penalized for the inability to participate. Teachers are encouraged to provide enrichment activities for students to work on independently via district online-learning platforms. These opportunities are to provide students with supplemental and review materials.”
Baker Superintendent Herman Brister Sr. urged teachers to post student assignments online for the entire week.
“Students shall not be penalized for problems related to fulfilling assignments during this period,” Brister said.
Other schools have decided to continue as normal, at least for a bit longer.
IDEA Innovation, a charter school in Baton Rouge, has been operating virtually all school year and Monday was a normal virtual school day, though school leaders said they're prepared to close things down if the weather gets worse.
The Dunham School, a private school in Baton Rouge which has had in-person instruction this year, stayed open Monday and plans to do so Tuesday as well, reversing plans to close that day. The school still plans to close Wednesday and Thursday.