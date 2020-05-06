Several auto insurers across Louisiana have offered commercial auto policy holders rebate credits as fewer drivers are on the road during the coronavirus pandemic.
Liberty Mutual decided in late April to offer a 15% refund to small businesses for two months of insurance premiums and for larger businesses is working with customers individually for support.
Likewise, State Farm, the largest auto insurance company in Louisiana when ranked by market share included commercial auto insurance policy holders in its initial rebate credit program where customers saw on average a 25% credit.
The Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon recently sent a letter to companies active in the state requesting relief for business owners.
“While we know that Louisiana has represented a hard market for these commercial insurers for many years, the challenges being faced by their commercial policyholders are both historic and unprecedented," Donelon said about the letter.
Existing auto insurance rebate credit programs and rate cuts across the top 18 companies in Louisiana totaled an estimated $187 million in premiums returned to customers, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance. That represents a fraction of about $4.4 billion in total premiums written in 2019.
The largest impact was for State Farm, which was projected to return about $71 million in premiums through its rebate credit program and rate cuts.