The first few hours of reopening in Baton Rouge drew a cautious crowd of customers to the Waffle House on College Dr., though many patrons continued to opt for take-out instead of dining in.
The breakfast chain's iconic kitchen-side booths were cordoned off to maintain social distancing, silverware was replaced with single-serve plastic cutlery and syrup dispensers were removed from the tables.
The laminated table-menus were also no more, and customers instead could scan a QR bar code with their phone to pull up a list of Waffle House favorites.
A few customers sat inside but most grabbed their breakfast combos to-go.
"They know it's going to spike back up," said one server. "They're afraid."
When the restaurant closed for renovations years ago, the reopening drew crowds of loyal customers eager to get their bacon and eggs, the server said. This time, the customer response was noticeably tepid.
Many of the restaurant's regular patrons are elderly and can't enjoy the reopening.
A "social distancing checklist" was pasted on a refrigerator door and servers wore masks they brought from home.
"I don't like that we have to get so close to people," said one server.