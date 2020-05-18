Macy’s will reopen its three South Louisiana locations for in-store shopping and curbside pickup at 11 a.m. Monday and the Belle of Baton Rouge riverboat casino is set to open at noon.
The Macy’s stores at the Mall of Louisiana, Acadiana Mall and Lakeside Shopping Center had been closed since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Employees are being asked to wear masks, plexiglass shields have been installed at select registers and sanitation stations have been placed throughout the store.
Macy's stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
With the Belle of Baton Rouge reopening, all three local riverboats will be back in business. L’Auberge Baton Rouge and Hollywood Casino had earlier announced plans to return to business, with half of the slot machines and table games closed. The riverboats will be limited to 25% of capacity during Phase 1 of the reopening plan.
Eldorado Resorts, the parent company of the Belle, is also reopening its two other riverboats at noon: Isle of Capri Lake Charles and Eldorado Shreveport.
Operating hours for the Belle of Baton Rouge are 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week.