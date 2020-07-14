As Louisiana continues to see worsening coronavirus trends, Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday traveled to Baton Rouge to promote the idea that schools need to reopen for in-person learning.

At gathering inside LSU's Tiger Stadium, where he was seated between LSU football coach Ed Orgeron and Gov. John Bel Edwards, Pence acknowledged that while cases are "serious" especially across the South, the nation's schools should reopen on time.

"Getting our kids back into schools is the right thing to do academically, but it's also the right thing to do for our children," Pence said.

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos added that "it can't be a question of if schools reopen, it's how we can do it safely."

Pence's visit put him in the football stadium of the reigning national champion LSU Tigers to promote the administration's position that K-12 schools and colleges should reopen.

It also put him in a state that has experienced such a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that Gov. Edwards, a Democrat friendly with the Trump administration, last weekend mandated masks statewide and shut down bars.

That decision came amid a reopening that started in mid-May, after Louisiana successfully tamped down the number of cases following some of the fastest case growth in the world.

On Tuesday, the state continued to see worsening trends. The Health Department confirmed 2,215 more cases and 54 more hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients. Statewide, coronavirus hospitalizations have more than doubled over the past month. The state has shattered its case records in recent weeks, and while the state is testing more now than in the previous peak in April, the share of tests coming back positive has also risen.

Still, the Trump administration and U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy said schools can find a way to reopen and deliver in-person learning safely, with Devos saying they can increase sanitation and wear masks when needed.

Leaders of public schools in Louisiana are currently mapping out reopening plans, and one popular approach is to have younger students return to classrooms while older students rely on distance learning.

The state’s top school board Tuesday was grappling with one of the key concerns – minimum safety standards for students and teachers, including how strict the panel wants to be on face mask requirements.

Some districts begin the new school year on Aug. 6. About 720,000 students attend the state’s roughly 1,700 public schools.

Coach Orgeron won a round of applause from Pence after saying "we need football" this fall.

"We need to play," Orgeron said. "Our state needs it and our country needs it."

Oregon confirmed that "a number" of players tested positive for the virus since returning to LSU this summer, though he did not say how many.

