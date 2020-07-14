Gov. John Bel Edwards, left, takes off his mask to make remarks and introduce Vice President Mike Pence, right, before Pence spoke with staff in the Emergency Operations Center at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, on one his stops to discuss the state's novel coronavirus pandemic response. U.S. Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy spoke, as well.
As Louisiana continues to see worsening coronavirus trends, Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday traveled to Baton Rouge to promote the idea that schools need to reopen for in-person learning.
At gathering inside LSU's Tiger Stadium, where he was seated between LSU football coach Ed Orgeron and Gov. John Bel Edwards, Pence acknowledged that while cases are "serious" especially across the South, the nation's schools should reopen on time.
"Getting our kids back into schools is the right thing to do academically, but it's also the right thing to do for our children," Pence said.
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos added that "it can't be a question of if schools reopen, it's how we can do it safely."
Pence's visit put him in the football stadium of the reigning national champion LSU Tigers to promote the administration's position that K-12 schools and colleges should reopen.
It also put him in a state that has experienced such a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that Gov. Edwards, a Democrat friendly with the Trump administration, last weekend mandated masks statewide and shut down bars.
That decision came amid a reopening that started in mid-May, after Louisiana successfully tamped down the number of cases following some of the fastest case growth in the world.
On Tuesday, the state continued to see worsening trends. The Health Department confirmed 2,215 more cases and 54 more hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients. Statewide, coronavirus hospitalizations have more than doubled over the past month. The state has shattered its case records in recent weeks, and while the state is testing more now than in the previous peak in April, the share of tests coming back positive has also risen.
Still, the Trump administration and U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy said schools can find a way to reopen and deliver in-person learning safely, with Devos saying they can increase sanitation and wear masks when needed.
Leaders of public schools in Louisiana are currently mapping out reopening plans, and one popular approach is to have younger students return to classrooms while older students rely on distance learning.
The state’s top school board Tuesday was grappling with one of the key concerns – minimum safety standards for students and teachers, including how strict the panel wants to be on face mask requirements.
