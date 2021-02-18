With the possibility of power outages from the lingering freezing weather continuing, LSU is remaining closed Friday and the East Baton Rouge Parish school system is going virtual-only.
East Baton Rouge and other school districts in the greater Baton Rouge area closed completely Thursday, as did all the major local colleges and universities,.
Some have already announced plans to go back to normal operations Friday, including Southern University, Baton Rouge Community College, Zachary Community School District, West Feliciana Parish schools and Central public schools. More schools that closed Thursday are expected to reopen in some manner Friday unless they indicate otherwise.
Other schools are opting to stay closed, including Hosanna Christian Academy in Baton Rouge. And others, including Capitol High and Baker City schools had already decided that Friday would be a virtual-only day.
For East Baton Rouge School students learning virtually on Friday, attendance will be checked, though some exceptions may be made.
"The district recognizes that staff and students may still be facing continued power outages," said district spokeswoman Taylor Gast. "Flexibilities will be made available to those with limited internet access and students will be allowed to make up any missed work."