Baton Rouge is opening a second community testing site at Our Lady of the Lake's North Campus for the coronavirus, mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome announced Wednesday.

Patients do not have to pay for the test, but they do need a doctor's order to receive one. Doctors at the North Campus are available to provide those orders.

The site will operate Monday through Friday from 3 to 5 p.m., as supplies allow. The schedule may change in the future.

The new site is similar to the first drive-thru testing site, which opened more than a month ago at Baton Rouge General's Mid-City campus. It is coordinated by the mayor's office and several local healthcare providers who staffed it and donated the testing kits used to detect the virus in patients.

After initially opening for five days a weeks, operations recently scaled back to just three days a week as more testing sites popped up throughout the Baton Rouge Metro area.

This new testing site is located in one of the city's more predominately black neighborhoods. State testing data shows black residents in the state have died from coronavirus at vastly higher rates than people of other races.

At Wednesday's announcement, Broome was flanked by several black city leaders and state representatives who she said stressed the importance onto her office of opening a testing facility in north Baton Rouge.

"Coronavirus is a story not just about race, but about the disparities of access that exist across many demographics in our city, parish, state and country," the mayor said in her prepared remarks. "As of yesterday in East Baton Rouge Parish, 65 percent of people who have died from COVID-19 are African American, while only making up only 47 percent of the population."

State Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, told reporters she's hoping the new testing site will help bridge the gaps they're seeing when it comes to the virus' effects on the black population.

"This is one of many testing initiatives we will do in the northern part of the parish," Barrow said.

State Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, echoed those sentiments and added, "there is still a lot of work that needs to be done" when it comes to ensuring blacks in the state are getting the care and testing they need when it comes to the virus.

On Tuesday, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office announced the deaths of seven more people, bringing the parish's total count for coronavirus-related deaths to 111.