With uncertainty on the lifting of the stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus, the new movie release calendar has shifted.
While many titles released at the top of the year have gone to On Demand streaming services, others have moved release dates later in the year or to new distribution channels.
What follows is an updated list of details on new movies that are now available as well as the titles that are coming soon in theaters, On Demand and streaming.
Available now
"Bad Boys for Life" (R) — The third entry in the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence action franchise. Rental/purchase.
"Bad Education" (TV-14) — Hugh Jackman stars as a school superintendent with bad intentions. Saturday, April 25, on HBO.
"Beastie Boys Story" — Spike Jonez directs this documentary about the hip-hop trio. Apple+.
"Birds of Prey" (R) — Margot Robbie stars as Harley Quinn in this DC Comics adaptation. Rental/purchase.
"Bloodshot" (PG-13) — Vin Diesel is a Marine, resurrected as an assassin for a biotech company. Purchase.
"Brahms: The Boy II" (PG-13) — An eerie doll haunts a family in this sequel to the 2016 horror movie. Purchase.
"The Call of the Wild" (PG) — Based on the short story from Jack London, the 2020 movie stars Harrison Ford. Rental/purchase.
"Downhill" (R) — Will Ferrell and Julie Louis-Dreyfus star in this remake of the 2014 foreign film "Force Majeure." Rental/purchase.
"Dolittle" (PG) — Robert Downey Jr. stars as the doctor who can speak to animals. Rental/purchase.
"Emma" (PG) — An adaptation of Jane Austen's novel starring Anya Taylor-Joy. Rental.
"Extra Ordinary" (R) — Will Forte leads this Irish comedy about paranormal investigators. Purchase.
"Extraction" (R) — Chris Hemsworth is a black market mercenary, hired to rescue a kidnapped son of a crime lord. Netflix.
"Fantasy Island" (PG-13/Unrated) — The 1970s TV show gets a horror-style reboot. Purchase.
"The Gentlemen" (R) — Guy Ritchie's latest crime saga stars Matthew McConaughey and Charlie Hunnam. Rental/purchase.
"Gretel & Hansel" (PG-13) — A horror based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale. Purchase.
"The Hunt" (R) — Strangers are hunted for mysterious reasons in this thriller. Rental.
"I Still Believe" (PG) — Based on the true story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp. Rental.
"Impractical Jokers: The Movie" (PG-13) — The truTV comics take their show on the road. Rental/purchase.
"The Invisible Man" (R) — Elisabeth Moss is stalked by an abusive ex in this scary take on H.G. Wells' novel. Rental.
"Ip Man 4: The Finale" — Donnie Yen returns for the final chapter of the martial arts/action series. Purchase.
"It Started as a Joke" — Comedian Eugene Mirman's festival is the subject of this documentary. Rental/purchase.
"Just Mercy" (PG-13) — Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx lead this late-2019 legal drama. Rental/purchase.
"The Last Full Measure" (R) — A war drama about Vietnam War veteran William H. Pitsenbarger Jr. Purchase.
"Like a Boss" (R) — Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne run a small beauty company in this 2020 comedy. Purchase.
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always" (PG-13) — Sidney Flanigan stars as a young woman faced with an unintended pregnancy. Rental.
"Onward" (PG) — Elf brothers, voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, go on a magical quest. Rental/purchase; also streaming on Disney+.
"The Rhythm Section" (R) — Blake Lively plays a mother investigating her family's death on a plane crash. Purchase.
"Sonic the Hedgehog" (PG) — The video game comes to life in this family-friendly flick starring Jim Carrey. Purchase.
"Trolls World Tour" (PG) — A sequel to the 2016 hit, featuring the voices of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake. Rental.
"The True History of the Kelly Gang" (R) — George MacKay and Charlie Hunnam star in this western about the Australian bushranger. Rental.
"The Turning" (PG-13) — A nanny discovers horrors while watching two orphans. Purchase.
"Underwater" (PG-13) — Kristen Stewart leads a crew of oceanic researchers in this 2020 sci-fi thriller. Rental/purchase.
"The Way Back" (R) — Ben Affleck is a high school basketball coach searching for redemption. Rental/purchase.
Coming soon On Demand
"Arkansas" (R) — May 1.
"Artemis Fowl" (PG) — June 12 on Disney+
"Capone" — May 12.
"The Green Knight" — May 29.
"The High Note" (PG-13) — May 8.
"How to Build a Girl" (R) — May 8.
"Irresistible" (R) — May 29.
"The Lodge" (R) — May 5.
"The Lovebirds" (R) — May 22, Netflix.
"My Spy" (PG-13) — TBD; Amazon Prime.
"The Trip to Greece" — May 22.
"The Vast of Night" (PG-13) — May 29 on Amazon Prime.
Upcoming theatrical releases
"Bill and Ted Face the Music" — Aug. 21.
"Black Widow" — Nov. 6.
"Bob’s Burgers" — April 9, 2021.
"Candyman" — Sept. 25.
"The Croods 2" — Dec. 23.
"Escape Room 2" — Dec. 30.
"Eternals" — Feb. 12, 2021.
"F9 (Fast and Furious 9)" — April 2, 2021.
"The Forever Purge" — July 10.
"Free Guy" — Dec. 11.
"The French Dispatch" — Oct. 16.
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" — March 5, 2021.
"Infinite" — May 28, 2021.
"Jungle Cruise" — July 30, 2021.
"Minions: The Rise of Gru" — July 2, 2021.
"Monster Hunter" — Sept. 4.
"Morbius" — March 19, 2021.
"Mulan" — July 24.
"Peter Rabbit II" — Jan. 15, 2021.
"No Time to Die" — Nov. 25.
"A Quiet Place Part II" (PG-13) — Sept. 4.
"Raya and the Last Dragon" — March 12, 2021.
"The SpongeBob Movie" — Aug. 7.
"Soul" — Nov. 20.
"Tenet" — July 17.
"Top Gun: Maverick" — Dec. 23.
"Uncharted" — Oct. 8, 2021.
"Wonder Woman 1984" — Aug. 14.
Release date TBD
"Antebellum"
"Antlers"
"Greyhound"
"In the Heights"
"The New Mutants"
"The Personal History of David Copperfield"
"The Woman in the Window"
"Scoob!"
"Spiral: From the Book of Saw"