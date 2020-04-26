Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome hasn't colored too far outside the lines when it comes to her administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, especially in regards to reopening the local economy.

Compared to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who has taken stances that sometimes go beyond the state's mitigation measures, and Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, who has already jump-started his economy's reopening, Broome has hovered somewhere in the middle, taking most of her cues from Gov. John Bel Edwards.

State Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, characterized Broome's leadership as a "calm and steady voice" during the pandemic.

"She's been transparent, done informational calls every morning with officials to disseminate information and keep everyone in the loop," Jordan said. "I don't have any issue with what she's been doing."

But some officials have taken aim at the mayor.

"I don't think she's that type of leader to step out and make her own decision," said state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, a Baton Rouge Democrat who ran against Broome in the 2016 mayoral election. "She's reactive rather than proactive.

"I don't think she's done a bad job. However, I like the direction and position Cantrell has taken in terms of looking at what's best for her overall community regardless of any pressure from outside her administration."

Metro Councilman Matt Watson said a lot of what he has seen from Broome has been a repetition of whatever the governor does.

Watson, a Republican who has made it known he intends to challenge Broome in the municipal elections this fall, acknowledged he certainly wouldn't want to see her taking a reckless approach to reopening the local economy, as the mayor of Las Vegas was prepared to do.

But he also said he doesn't think city-parish residents would tolerate the kind of strict restrictions Michigan's governor has implemented.

"We have to find the safest possible way, through advice from the medical community, to slowly allow businesses to start operating again," Watson said. "And we are in a situation where we need more testing in the community."

Baton Rouge mayor opens community testing site to address racial disparities in coronavirus cases East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome unveiled a new community testing site for the coronavirus Wednesday in an attempt to add…

During a press conference last week during which Broome announced the opening of a new drive-thru testing site in north Baton Rouge, she indicated her administration would probably be making an announcement some time this week regarding when and how local businesses can begin reopening.

She implied the community would likely take a phased approach.

Her sentiments pretty much mirrored what the governor said that day in his afternoon appearance before reporters.

Cantrell has been vocal that regardless of whether the governor decides this week to extend his stay-at-home order and social distancing restrictions past May 1, she's recommending no large events be held in New Orleans for the rest of the year.

She has already extended her stay-at-home order until May 15 and said she intends to move slowly when it comes to lifting restrictions on businesses there.

New Orleans mayor recommends no festivals for 2020 due to coronavirus Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Tuesday that she does not recommend that any large events take place in New Orleans for the remainder of the year, …

Cantrell said she based those decisions on data that showed New Orleans was one of the epicenters for the pandemic, posting some of the highest infection and fatality rates from the virus. New Orleans is also predominately black and poor, a population that has been disproportionately impacted by the virus.

More than 50 miles away in Lafayette Parish, their mayor-president, Guillory, allowed certain non-essential businesses to reopen April 17 through his "safe shop" policy. Those businesses include jewelry, clothing and furniture stores that can only allow a certain number of customers in at a time and employees are mandated to wear masks and other protective clothing.

The virus in the Lafayette area slowed earlier than it has in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Guillory's actions didn't violate any of the governor's orders, but the conservative leader has been one of the few in south Louisiana who pivoted early from the consensus of community leaders to keep things closed until infection and coronavirus deaths rates have significantly declined.

As of Sunday, there were 1,739 cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish and 125 deaths from COVID-19 and other co-morbidities. The pace of new cases has slowed in the parish. While there was a slight uptick in the number of day-to-day deaths the parish's Coroner's Office reported on Friday, no new deaths were reported since then.

Broome didn't balk at the notion many of the policies and actions she has taken thus far have been in concert with the state, but noted that in her conversations with Gov. Edwards he has been open to whatever adjustments she would want to make for the city-parish.

"I'm very big on data. I want to stick with science as well as collaborate with some of our major business stakeholders in this community," Broome said. "I’m not reluctant about restarting our economy and businesses here."

Broome noted certain measures must be worked first, like making sure temperatures are being tested for staff and customers and that personal protective equipment is being utilized.

"All of that must be worked out on the front end before we open up or we'll see a surge in infection rates again," she said.