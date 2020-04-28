The state is extending aid to the families of essential workers for another 30 days so they can better afford child care during the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Tuesday morning.

The financial aid is through the Child Care Assistance Program, which normally targets low-income families so they can pay for their children to attend early learning centers while they work, attend school or undergo job training.

Last month the state Department of Education said the assistance would be extended to essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic, regardless of income.

Aid for 3,800 children of those workers has been approved, and now the assistance will be extended another month.

"If families can keep children at home they are urged to do so," Assistant Superintendent Jessica Baghian said in a statement.

"But for those who are on the frontlines and who do not have this option we must continue to ensure affordable access to child care," Baghian said.

Industries covered by the temporary rules are chemical, communication and information technology, food and agriculture, health care and public health, law enforcement, public works and others.

The full list is available at www.louisianabelieves.com

The department also announced that child care providers who participate in CCAP will continue to be paid on the number of children enrolled, not those attending classes daily.

Attendance at early learning centers has plummeted during the pandemic, and providers have said they have lost at least $1.7 million.

A total of 69 percent of early learning centers statewide have closed, and some say they will not re-open if problems caused by the pandemic continue.