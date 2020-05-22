Health officials on Friday are reporting 51 new positive cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge, bringing the parish total to 3,370.

In a daily noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports a total of 36,925 COVID-19 cases across the state, up from 36,504 on Thursday.

Currently, 867 patients in Louisiana are hospitalized while 104 people are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

2,545 people in the state have died.

