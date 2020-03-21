Veterinarians in Baton Rouge have reduced their services and animal shelters are bracing for a rise in stray animals because of disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, the LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital stopped taking non-emergency cases, and Baton Rouge’s largest animal shelter is also preparing for a rush of abandoned animals. Both are also limiting the number of people they’ll have working and visitors they’ll interact with.

Coronavirus cases in Louisiana near 600; two additional deaths reported As coronavirus testing in Louisiana increases, the number of cases and deaths continues to grow with nearly 600 cases and 16 deaths, the Louis…

Hospitals have worried about how they would handle a surge of sick patients who contract COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. A greater fear is doctors and nursing contracting the virus, leaving fewer professionals to treat people who need intensive treatment.

It's been a similar worry for veterinarians, who say if the outbreak sickens their staff, fewer animals can receive treatment for life-threatening infirmities.

"I think it's just important for people to take all of this seriously,” said Dr. Mark Mitchell, the director of the veterinary teaching hospital. “It only takes one person who doesn't want to follow protocol that can create a fire burn.”

Procedures like spaying and neutering, vaccinations and other routine procedures have been indefinitely stopped. Instead, the facility will continue taking emergency cases, such as accidental poisonings, serious trauma and infectious diseases.

Louisiana doctors, nurses grow desperate for protective gear, fear they're infecting patients Emergency room physician John Gavin can’t identify the exact patient from whom he contracted the coronavirus, but he’s confident he picked up …

He estimated the number of patients will be reduced to about a third of what the hospital typically sees. Officials will re-evaluate the limitations in about two weeks.

In limiting the number of people working at the veterinary hospital, Mitchell said those needing treatment for their animals must meet staff in the parking lot to limit exposure inside.

Though the body of emerging medical observations suggests humans can’t infect their pets, Mitchell said the virus could remain on their coats or mouths for a short time, similar to how viruses stay on surfaces.

Staff at the hospital have taken extra measures to protect themselves from potential contamination that way, such as wearing masks, gloves and hand-washing frequently.

"There's still a lot we need to learn about this virus," Mitchell said.

The reduced services are similar to actions the state Department of Health took in ordering dental clinics in Louisiana halt this past week. Several hospitals have also canceled elective surgeries for people.

Animal shelters historically see an increase in abandoned pets following natural disasters, leading some to brace for a rise in abandoned pets.

Jillian Sergio, executive director of the Companion Animal Alliance, says her organization is trying to prevent that from happening.

Shelters are balancing the need to both limit casual visitors with getting people to adopt the animals they continue to take in, said Rachel Waldrop-Holzhauser, director of the Baton Rouge shelter.

“In order to do that, we need to make sure our doors are open to adopters,” she said, adding that the shelter is asking anyone who’s come into contact with the virus to come back later.

As the largest animal shelter in East Baton Rouge Parish, the Companion Animal Alliance can house about 177 dogs and more than a hundred cats. The shelter also takes in a handful of exotic animals, like lizards and snakes, as well as livestock animals and horses.

+10 From bearded dragons to a ram wandering a Baton Rouge neighborhood, animal shelter takes in all From a horned ram wandering a neighborhood to lizards abandoned by their owners, animals in need of a home are welcome at this Baton Rouge shelter.

Though little has changed there aside from more frequent cleaning and reduction of volunteers, Sergio said the shelter is looking for more people to foster animals, especially if more than usual arrive in the coming weeks.

Among the ways animal advocates say to reduce animal stray and abandonment is to designate friends and family who can take care of pets if someone is sick and needs to go to the hospital.

Because the outbreak has caused financial turmoil — especially for hourly restaurant and hospitality workers following orders to limit and shut down service — Sergio said her organization can connect people struggling to pay for pet food and supplies.

“People need their pets, especially right now,” she said. “They’re great for helping manage stress.”