More than $3.7 billion of federal paycheck protection program loans have been approved in Louisiana.
There were more than 17,000 businesses with loans approved as of Monday, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The program was created to help businesses recover from the economic downturn during the coronavirus pandemic when non-essential businesses have been shuttered across the country.
Many banks in Louisiana had issues submitting applications to the SBA for customers when the program began due to high demand and changing requirements. Some businesses are still waiting for the payroll protection loans to be funded even after being approved by the SBA.
Nationwide, there were more than 1 million loans approved totaling $247.5 billion spread across 4,600 lenders.
About 70% of all loans were for $150,000 or less and the average loan size is $239,152, according to the SBA.
Construction, professional services, manufacturing and health care were some of the most common industries approved for loans. About 9% of all loans, or about $22 billion, were for food services and accommodation sector businesses.
Businesses can still apply for funds until June 30.
The Federal Reserve supports the $349 billion lending program and promised to buy loans that banks make to small businesses as part of the program that was set up under the $2.2 trillion economic relief package.
The loans can be forgiven if they are spent on payroll, to encourage firms to keep paying their employees or rehire workers they may have recently laid off. The program offers loans up to $10 million at 1% interest for companies with fewer than 500 workers meant to cover about two months of payroll.
About 70% of small business owners across the U.S. applied for the loan program, according to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Business.
By comparison, there were 19,200 loans approved in Alabama totaling $3.8 billion and 14,200 loans approved in Mississippi for a total of $1.9 billion.