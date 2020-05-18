Put on your dancing shoes.
19 Thanks will be host for the Facebook Live event “Second Line to Thank Our Front Line” at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Formed in response to the coronavius pandemic, the 19 Thanks initiative "recognizes and appreciates the wide array of industries and workers, our 'Saints,' that keep Louisiana moving forward," a news release says.
The Facebook Live event will have 19 minutes of music and messages of appreciation from Louisiana celebrities.
"In honor of Louisiana’s essential workers, let’s fill the air and airwaves with our state’s beloved unofficial anthem, 'When the Saints Go Marching In,'" the release also says. " … Everyone can join in on the fun by posting their own videos, dancing along to the event and thanking the 'saints' in their lives. People are encouraged to use #19Thanks to spread the word."
Louisiana musicians and celebrities participating will include New Orleans Saints players, Gov. John Bel Edwards, Amanda Shaw, Branford Marsalis, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Louisiana's congressional delegation, Kix Brooks, David St. Romain, Jamal Batiste, CJ Solar, Florida Street Blowhards, Doug Stone, Henry Turner Jr. and others.
To watch and/or participate, go to https://www.facebook.com/19thanks.