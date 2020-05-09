An additional 562 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed across Louisiana, including 64 new confirmed cases in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to health officials' noon update Saturday.
There are 31,417 confirmed cases statewide. The state's death total is now at 2,194 after 40 more deaths were reported Saturday.
See totals for other regional parishes:
- Ascension: 689 cases, 46 deaths
- Assumption: 208 cases, 11 deaths
- East Feliciana: 136 cases, 21 deaths
- Iberville: 495 cases, 36 deaths
- Livingston: 277 cases, 22 deaths
- Point Coupee: 126 cases, 17 deaths
- St. Helena: 35 cases, 1 death
- St. James: 257 cases, 20 deaths
- West Baton Rouge: 122 cases. 25 deaths
- West Feliciana: 183 cases, 6 deaths
NOTE: TABS AT BOTTOM OF MAP CAN BE USED TO NAVIGATE SUBSETS OF STATEWIDE AND LOCAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PARISH-BY-PARISH TOTALS, VENTILATOR USE, AGE GROUPS AND MORE.
The Louisiana Department of Health provides updated numbers every day at noon.
As of Saturday, in East Baton Rouge there have been 742 tests conducted by the state and 11,740 commercial tests.
See our coronavirus tracking map here.