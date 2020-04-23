Six more East Baton Rouge residents have died from coronavirus, pushing the parish total to 117 deaths over the past month.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office announced the new deaths Thursday morning. The victims were all men ranging in age from 52 to 100.
All had underlying medical conditions that made them especially vulnerable to the effects of coronavirus, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said in a news release. Their hospital stays ranged from just a few days to more than three weeks, according to coroner's records.
Statewide the number of confirmed cases has reached almost 25,000 with almost 1,500 deaths.