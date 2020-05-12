The Al Copeland Foundation will present 1,200 gift cards valued at $25 each to real-life heroes in Louisiana hospitals at 11 a.m. today as the finale to its “Be a Hero. Thank a Hero.” campaign at Cheesecake Bistro by Copeland's, 6171 Bluebonnet Blvd.
The first 200 healthcare heroes also will be given confetti cheesecake.
For the past four weeks, the Al Copeland Foundation’s “Be A Hero. Thank a Hero” campaign has supported doctors, nurses and first responders from across the state with essential care packages, meals and gift cards. The campaign raised nearly $100,000 and delivered more than 200,000 items to more than 30 hospitals.
“Our goal for this campaign was to reach every major city in the state of Louisiana, and I’m thrilled to say we were able to accomplish that,” said Al Copeland, Jr., CEO and chairman of the Al Copeland Foundation. “The selfless dedication of the men and women who have put themselves at risk of contracting this deadly virus to save the lives of others is nothing less than extraordinary. We cannot thank them enough for what they do each day, but we are forever grateful.”
The $25 gift cards being distributed were purchased from Drago’s Seafood, Zea Rotisserie & Bar, Parkway Bakery & Tavern, Copeland’s of New Orleans and Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro.
Essential care packages delivered throughout the campaign included such items as fresh produce, dairy items, meat, poultry, protein and breakfast bars, juices, water, dry goods including paper plates, toilet paper, paper towels, dish soap, bleach, baby wipes, toilet bowl cleaner, can liners, and germicidal spray. In an effort to supplement meals made at home, gift cards to several Louisiana based restaurants also were distributed.
The Copeland Family kicked off the campaign with a $10,000 donation to provide the essential care packages, and has since received thousands more in donations to help deliver to Louisiana hospitals, including Touro, Ochsner Kenner, Ochsner Northshore, Our Lady of The Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, St. Tammany Parish Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital, West Jefferson Medical Center, St. Charles Parish Hospital, Ochsner Baton Rouge, Ochsner St. Bernard, Terrebonne General Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center Shreveport, Ochsner Baptist, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, AMG Physical Rehabilitation Hospital, Terrebonne General Medical Center, The Oaks of Houma, Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, Slidell Memorial Hospital, Daughters of Charity, Baton Rouge General Hospital, and Mary Bird Perkins.