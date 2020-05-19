Coronavirus outbreaks at three crawfish facilities in the Acadiana region, infecting 100 people and prompting investigations by state health officials, has highlighted the precarious nature of crawfish processing in a pandemic, with migrant workers living and working in close quarters on farms across rural Louisiana.
Those close to the industry say the outbreaks come as no surprise, given the working and living conditions at the facilities. The proliferation of cases is akin to Louisiana’s version of coronavirus outbreaks at meatpacking plants across the country, which have roiled that industry.
“It’s like a house with a family in it,” said David Savoy, who runs a crawfish farm and processing facility near Church Point, which he said has been spared from the virus so far. “If one person gets it, there’s a good chance everyone’s going to get sick. That’s just the reality of the situation.”
The Louisiana Department of Health, which is leading the investigations into the outbreaks, declined to name the three crawfish farms and processing facilities where the outbreaks were confirmed. Spokeswoman Aly Neel said they are “private businesses that are not open to the public,” and on Tuesday said the owners are “seeking our guidance and have been compliant with our recommendations.”
Before the crustacean arrives at beer-soaked crawfish boils or restaurants, crawfish is harvested and processed by a labor force made up largely of guest workers from Mexico and other countries. And when the migrant workers come to the state seasonally to work at crawfish farms and processing plants, they live in trailers or dormitory-like facilities that are often provided by employers in exchange for a cut of workers’ paychecks, depending on the type of visa.
Once crawfish is hauled in from rice paddies or ponds, workers take them to processing facilities where much of the crawfish is steamed or boiled. Lines of workers at long tables peel the crawfish and package them for sale at grocery stores or restaurants.
Dr. Susanne Straif-Bourgeois, an associate professor of epidemiology at LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans and a former epidemiologist for the state health department, noted that slaughterhouses and meatpacking plants across the U.S. have seen severe outbreaks largely because workers are laboring in such close quarters. With crawfish facilities, she said, “the problem is they’re living together.”
The outbreaks pose little risk to the public, Straif-Bourgeois, especially if the facilities are following guidance from the state. When officials discover such an explosion of cases, Straif-Bourgeois said the state health department typically tries to act quickly to test people and isolate them.
The state health department previously did not recommend testing people who weren’t showing symptoms, but changed its policy recently after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance for “congregant settings” like nursing homes and prisons.
Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the state’s Office of Public Health, said Monday the agency found one outbreak at a crawfish facility among workers who live in “dormitory-like settings.” That led to broader testing of people without symptoms who were being housed separately from those who tested positive.
“I’m not surprised just because it’s the nature of the industry, especially with crawfish peeling plants,” said state Rep. John Stefanski, a Republican from Crowley. “It’s people working in very close quarters as well as living in the same area.”
Producers say they have taken safety precautions amid the pandemic. Savoy, of Church Point, said the processing plant is sanitized frequently and workers have temperatures taken. He said given the rural location of his business, social distancing from people not living at the property is easy. He also said it would be impossible to build new housing quickly enough to space out the workers.
But Sabina Hinz-Foley Trejo, lead organizer for the Seafood Workers Alliance, said labor issues in the crawfish industry were already rampant before the virus hit, and they’ve only grown worse. She said workers are going without hazard pay and have limited access to clean masks.
“It’s elbow to elbow,” she said. “No shields. In some places, no masks.”
The New Orleans Workers’ Center for Justice, an advocacy group affiliated with Tejo's organization, said workers must risk their pay and housing to speak up, the “perfect recipe for unsafe working conditions going unreported.” The organization called for an end to deportation of seafood workers and expansion and enforcement of labor protections for the most vulnerable workers.
According to federal data compiled by Maria Bampasidou, an assistant professor of agriculture economics and agribusiness at LSU, 31 seafood processing facilities in fiscal year 2019 filed for workers using H-2B visas, and were approved for almost all of the 1,467 positions they applied for. H-2B visa workers are employed by crawfish and other seafood processing facilities, whereas H-2A workers are on the agriculture side.
Bampasidou said in 2017 and 2018 she talked to crawfish processors about their reliance on the H-2B program and found they depended almost entirely on the visas. She estimates as much as 70% of the industry is staffed by H-2B visa workers.
While Louisiana has seen an explosion of coronavirus cases at nursing homes and other long-term adult residential settings, the crawfish facilities represent the first time the state has announced outbreaks at worksites. The Louisiana Department of Health initially named nursing homes with clusters of the virus, then shielded the information for weeks. This week, it resumed naming them, though declined to name the businesses with the outbreaks.
The revelation comes as the state marches forward with its phased reopening plan, with restaurants and other businesses allowed to operate at 25% capacity. The state health department said Monday the upticks in cases in the Acadiana region were due to the crawfish facility outbreaks, and said officials were monitoring them.
Tina Stefanski, the Louisiana Department of Health Region Four director, said the facilities were in Lafayette and Acadia parishes.
Straif-Bourgeois, of LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans, added that even with the outbreaks, there is “no risk” to people eating crawfish. “I would urge everyone to eat crawfish and boil them,” she said.