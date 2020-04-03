Louisiana reached a “grim milestone” Friday with more than 10,000 people testing positive for coronavirus.

But Gov. John Bel Edwards saw a glimmer of hope in the numbers, noting that the increase was not as dramatic as Thursday’s upswing. Friday’s 13% daily increase is more in line with “what we’re going to see day to day,” Edwards said at his daily press conference. “Mitigation measures are working and the spread of the disease has actually slowed.”

The number of positive tests in Louisiana went up by 1,147 positive tests Friday over Thursday reaching 10,297 infected patients in Louisiana. The first positive test in Louisiana was 25 days ago on March 9. COVID-19 has found in 61 of the state’s 64 parishes through the testing.

As of noon Friday, 370 people had died across the state, an additional 60 deaths since yesterday.

Another 100 ventilators arrived, Edwards said. The state bought them. Louisiana is still waiting for breathing machines, necessary for those most afflicted by virus, from the national stockpile.

“Am I frustrated because of the difficulty is securing ventilators from national stockpile? Yes. Am I mad at anybody? No,” Edwards said, adding that every governor in the nation is competing for the limited resource.

The governor also rolled out some of the modeling he has been using to predict how the increase in coronavirus infections will impact the 10,000 or so hospital beds available in Louisiana. National studies show that every infected person infects three others who in turn infects others, he said.

Basically, the projections show that without taking any actions, about 3,800 new COVID-19 patients would need hospital beds. That’s added to previous day’s 3,800 admissions. About 30% would need ventilators.

“There are increasing efforts across the country to understand the impact of social distancing, school closures, stay at home orders and other mitigation measures as we strive to flatten the curve and slow the spread of this virus,” Edwards said.

A shelter-in-place regime strictly adhered to would push the peak of hospital admissions into July and only require 500 beds per day, flattening the curve, according to the governor’s models. But that would require the shutdown well into September.

Louisiana has fallen somewhere in between, putting the peak number of cases in mid-May at a little more than 2,000 new patients a day.

It was these models Edwards used to project that the New Orleans area would run out of hospital beds and ventilators next week.

Edwards said the numbers change daily as hospitals set up more beds and as the state opens the Ernest Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Saturday. The idea is to move patients who have passed the most critical part of the disease and open a hospital bed for patients with more acute symptoms.

Dr. Alex Billioux MD, assistant secretary for Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health, said the model will be used to determine when and where medical facilities will be overtaxed in other parts of the state.

“We all have the power to determine the path we end up on. We are not strangers to hurricane maps and projections in Louisiana. In some ways this graph is no different. Like projected paths of a hurricane these curves show different potential paths of coronavirus in Louisiana,” Edwards said.

Edwards also suspended the April deadline necessary to qualify for the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students. TOPS provides grants covering most tuition costs for 54,000 Louisiana students in colleges and universities. Prior to COVID-19, 2020 graduates would have needed at least a 20 on their ACT by April, and a grade point average of at least a 2.50 to qualify.

The cancellation of the April ACT exam due to COVID-19 caused growing concern for many high school seniors. Students will now have until September 30th to receive a qualifying score.