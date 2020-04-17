Roughly three in 10 small town Louisiana businesses fear they will permanently close during the next two months, according to a survey by Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
That figure jumps to nearly 60% over the next five months as a result of the effects of closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, 58% of Louisianans employed by small businesses may face unemployment. Nationwide, nearly 66% of small businesses face permanent closure in the next five months with more than 72% of employees facing unemployment.
“These small business, the owners and employees, are the life blood of Louisiana’s Main Street communities. Small business owners can only cut so much before the losses in revenue start drastically impacting their ability to remain open and serve the people of Louisiana," Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said in press release announcing the survey.
"The City of Denham Springs Main Street is facing devastation. Our two restaurants closed because there wasn’t enough takeout business,” said said Donna Jennings, City of Denham Springs Main Street Director, whose downtown revived after the 2016 flood. “The difference is they had hope and could see the end of the tunnel even if they acquired a lot of debt. Being closed down means there isn’t a light at the end of the tunnel. They have no idea when the virus will slow down enough to reopen.”
"Our retail is all closed. They have signage on their doors that say, ‘If you need something, please call and we will open for your service.’ Traffic is sparse. Our businesses were already hurting due to oil/gas work declining with the price of oil being so low and now COVID-19," said Anne Picou, Houma Downtown Development District/Houma Main Street Director.
The Impact of COVID-19 on Small Businesses report is based on the first and most extensive survey to date assessing the impact of the pandemic on small businesses, especially those that employ 20 or fewer people. Nearly 6,000 small business owners responded to the survey, of whom 91% own businesses with staff of fewer than 20 people.