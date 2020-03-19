Baton Rouge General is asking local businesses to donate any masks, safety goggles or nitrile gloves to help local healthcare providers manage the impact of the novel coronavirus.
The hospital — which is currently caring for at least one of five confirmed cases of coronavirus in Baton Rouge — is asking dental offices, medical offices, construction companies and industry organizations to scour their inventory for extra supplies.
To donate, call Baton Rouge General at 225-381-6005.
"This is a critical time and the hospitals need to be able to provide safe care to their patients and protect their staff," wrote Katie Johnston, a spokesperson for the hospital.