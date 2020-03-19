BR.batonrougehospitals.adv HS 012.JPG
Baton Rouge General Hospital photographed Friday, March 13, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Baton Rouge General is asking local businesses to donate any masks, safety goggles or nitrile gloves to help local healthcare providers manage the impact of the novel coronavirus

The hospital — which is currently caring for at least one of five confirmed cases of coronavirus in Baton Rouge — is asking dental offices, medical offices, construction companies and industry organizations to scour their inventory for extra supplies. 

To donate, call Baton Rouge General at 225-381-6005.

"This is a critical time and the hospitals need to be able to provide safe care to their patients and protect their staff," wrote Katie Johnston, a spokesperson for the hospital.

