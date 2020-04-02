PLAQUEMINE — A new drive-thru site for testing of the novel coronavirus opens Saturday morning in Iberville Parish, but Ochsner Health System officials said required doctor's orders for the tests must be faxed in no later than 10 a.m. Friday.
For now, the planned testing is only a one-day clinic, on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and is limited to 50 test kits, but health system officials said they will evaluate afterward if drive-thru clinics are needed on a more regular basis in Iberville.
Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes have had drive-thru locations for the past few weeks. On Tuesday, Our Lady of the Lake hospital officials announced they will open a testing site in Walker for Livingston Parish residents starting Monday.
The Iberville location offers a drive-thru site on the west bank of the Mississippi River and has been set up for residents who live on that side of the river.
"We understand traveling into Baton Rouge isn’t always the easiest thing to do for residents of Assumption, Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes,” Dr. Jessica Miller, an Ochsner primary care physician in Plaquemine, said in a statement.
Miller added that "if we see there is a big need in our community, we’ll look at offering drive-through testing at this location again.”
Patients without orders, or incomplete orders, can’t be tested Saturday and will be asked to follow up with their provider, health system officials said.
Patients who arrive Saturday should remain in their vehicles for testing, and results will be sent to the ordering provider’s office once available. Providers will then share the results with their patients.
Ochsner also offers testing Monday to Saturday in Baton Rouge, also with a doctor’s order.
The Iberville Ochsner Medical Complex is located at 25455 La. 1 in Plaquemine.