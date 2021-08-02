Days after Gov. John Bel Edwards said he was "seriously considering" a mask mandate for all Louisiana residents, vaccinated or unvaccinated, he is scheduled to again address the public on Monday afternoon.

Several business and hospital leaders from across Louisiana will be joining Edwards at the 2:30 p.m. press conference.

On Friday afternoon Edwards stopped short of mandating masks. He said he wanted to give state officials and leaders time to review new data and guidance from the CDC on masks and the transmission of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

“I understand that people don’t want to wear a mask, but have you seen the people in the hospitals struggling to breathe? Have you watched the testimonies given just this week in Louisiana in our hospitals by doctors and nurses and patients themselves?” Edwards said. “That mask is not an onerous burden to prevent that, to prevent yourself from having it or to prevent spreading the disease to someone else that might end up in the hospital.”

