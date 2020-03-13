More than anything else, Scotlandville and St. Augustine high schools are relieved and ready to play their LHSAA Division I basketball title game.
“Yes, we’re ready to play … especially given all the questions the last couple of days,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “The guys are excited about it and ready. They also know St. Aug and expect them to hit us with their best shot. Of course, we need to respond with ours.”
The top-seeded Hornets (32-3), ranked 13th nationally, host No. 2 St. Augustine (31-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday. The teams will meet for the second straight year in the final, but with different parameters.
Instead of playing in a large arena, the schools are playing at Scotlandville in accordance with the LHSAA bylaw change that has select schools playing at home sites.
Throw in the uncertainty surrounding all events based on the health safety mandates brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. It took until late Friday afternoon to hammer out an LHSAA plan that calls for no fans at the game. Only team members, coaches, game officials, a limited number of media and essential staff will be allowed.
Which now hopefully brings the focus back to the teams. The Purple Knights want to make amends for a 73-53 loss to the Hornets in last year’s title game in Lake Charles.
“I do feel good about (the matchup),” St. Aug coach Mitchell Johnson said. “There are some areas where I believe we have improved since last year. And we know what to expect because Scotlandville has pretty much the same team. They’re just as good, if not better. Defense will be the key for us. We have to contend every shot and keep them from getting out in transition.”
St. Aug is led by 6-foot-4 guard Jaron Pierre, who averages 22 points per game. Point guard D’Mari Wiltz, averages 12.0 a game.
Scotlandville seeks its fourth straight Division I title. The Hornets are led by 6-3 Virginia signee Reece Beekman, who averages 19.4 points and 9.9 assists per game. Tai’Reon Joseph adds close to 20 points per game.
“I think St. Aug can definitely score the ball better than last year,” Sample said. “You can see a progression for them and for us. It will be strange to not play in a big arena, but really that doesn’t matter now. We have six seniors and they want to finish this.”