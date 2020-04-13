LSU is in line to get at least $19 million as part of the $2.2 trillion federal stimulus bill aimed at easing the impact of the coronavirus, officials said Monday morning.

Public colleges and universities in Louisiana are getting at least $147.1 million from the legislation, which is to be divided evenly between institutions and students.

Exactly what that aid will look like for both graduates and undergraduates is being worked out, Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed said.

"The challenge is wide and deep for our students," Reed said. "This is an opportunity to give them some relief."

The legislation is called the CARES Act.

Congress approved it, and it was quickly signed by President Donald J. Trump, to try to offset shocks to the U. S. economy amid the spread of the virus.

The spending plans nationally includes $30.1 billion for higher education and public schools.

What it means for individual colleges was released late last week by the U. S. Department of Education.

The LSU allocation -- $18.9million -- is tops in the state.

Southern University is in line to get $9.4 million and Southern University in New Orleans $2.5 million.

Others include the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, $12.7 million; University of New Orleans, $5.6 million and Southeastern Louisiana University, $10.6 million, according to figures provided by the Louisiana Board of Regents.

Delgado Community College is set to get $11.3 million, third highest in the state and Baton Rouge Community College another $6.4 million.

The key criteria in how the money was allocated was the percentage of students receiving Pell Grants who were not enrolled in distance learning before the virus made that the exclusive way courses are being delivered statewide.

Students who qualify for the grants are those most in need of financial assistance.

"We know that in any crisis that people who are most vulnerable before a crisis are far more vulnerable after a crisis," Reed said.

The student portion of the aid -- $9.4 million in the case of LSU -- can be used for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations, including food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care.

"Some of them may not have had the opportunity to easily transition to online, from not having a laptop to not having child care to basic needs," Reed said.

"There are many ways people are being impacted," she said.

The portion of the money for colleges and universities can be used to recover costs for sudden changes in how courses are taught because of the coronavirus.

It cannot be used for endowments, athletic-related capital spending or sectarian instruction.

Aside from the $147.1 million colleges are assured of they will also get a portion of a second, $50.3 million funding stream included in the federal legislation.

That section is called the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund and can includes emergency grants for both public schools and colleges and universities because of issues sparked by the virus.

