An additional 315 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed across Louisiana, including 25 new cases in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to health officials' noon update Sunday.

The parish has now had 3,034 cases since the outbreak began, while the state as a whole has had 34,432.

Total deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish are still unclear: State health officials on Sunday reported 212 deaths; the parish Coroner's Office had counted 200 through midday Friday. The parish Coroner's Office does not report new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend.

Sunday was the first time at least since late March that the combined death toll in the 12-parish Baton Rouge region had not increased from one day to the next, an Advocate analysis shows.

The tally remained at 477 deaths, which had been reached on Saturday.

Livingston Parish did add one death on Sunday, bringing its tally since the outbreak began to 25. But state officials also made one of their infrequent corrections to parish death counts and reduced the COVID-19 death toll in Tangipahoa Parish by one to 30.

The Baton Rouge region had 6,625 confirmed cases of the virus on Sunday since the outbreak began, but the 54 additional cases on Sunday represented the second consecutive day of less than 1% daily growth in cases.

At the same time, combined counts of newly completed tests were below regional daily averages for a second consecutive day. Health experts have noted that the count of new viral cases is tied to the speed of the testing process and so is an imperfect measure of the virus's current spread in the community.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., Louisiana has been one of the hardest-hit states in the nation.

The state's death total is now at 2,425 after 12 more deaths were reported.

Across Louisiana, 1,019 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of coronavirus, including 111 people on ventilators.

Both are on downward trends. Statewide hospitalizations have now fallen to less than half of the high point reached on April 13 when 2,134 were hospitalized with the viral illness

See totals for other regional parishes:

Ascension: 756 cases, 49 deaths

Assumption: 230 cases, 11 deaths

East Feliciana: 176 cases, 22 deaths

Iberville: 526 cases, 38 deaths

Livingston: 348 cases, 25 deaths

Point Coupee: 168 cases, 20 deaths

St. Helena: 41 cases, 1 death

St. James: 282 cases, 23 deaths

Tangipahoa: 729 cases, 30 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 148 cases, 30 deaths

West Feliciana: 186 cases, 8 deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health provides updated numbers every day at noon.

As of Sunday, in East Baton Rouge there have been 965 tests conducted by the state and 16,650 commercial tests.

See our coronavirus tracking map here.

