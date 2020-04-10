The number of known coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish continued to grow, reaching 1,088 Friday -- up nearly 9% from Thursday.

In a noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health said 19,253 people in Louisiana have tested positive for coronavirus, an increase of 970 cases from the day before.

A total of 755 have died across Louisiana.

In the Baton Rouge area, deaths broke 100, hitting 108 on Friday, according to counts from the state and the East Baton Rouge coroner.

The death tally is an increase of 16 from the day before and represents the single largest one-day increase for the region since at least late March.

East Baton Rouge Parish residents made up nearly half of those deaths in the latest tally, with 49, going up 10 in one day. The parish has the third most deaths in the state, behind only Orleans and Jefferson parishes.

After appearing to slow a few days ago, the rate of growth in coronavirus cases in Baton Rouge and the broader region has started to pick back up slightly.

Experts have said case numbers offer a tricky metric, appearing to be more reflective the ebbs and flows of the coronavirus testing process than the virus' real-time spread. Still, the case figures provide a sense of who is known to be infected so far.

The one-day tallies in Baton Rouge and for the broader region on Friday represent the second time they have increased from the day before, following a slowing trend in the several days prior. The Baton Rouge area had 2,610 cases of coronavirus on Friday, a 7.6 percent increase from the day before.

Nearly a quarter of the tests completed in the Baton Rouge area have come back positive -- at 23.4% of the 11,134 tests where results have been returned. Some unknown number of backlogged tests remain incomplete.

Currently, 2,054 of COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, continuing an upward trend statewide while 479 of those people are on ventilators, up slightly be well below the all-time high from Saturday.

In East Baton Rouge, state health officials and the parish coroner are reporting the following numbers:

Cases: 1,088

Deaths: 49

State lab tests: 436

Commercial tests: 6,041

Friday morning, the coroner's office reported an additional 10 coronavirus deaths of Baton Rouge residents, marking the single largest jump in fatalities for the parish to date.

The 10 deaths were linked with the COVID-19 illness and reported Friday. Seven of those people died on Thursday, while two reported Friday had died on Sunday. One died this morning.

The victims are five men and five women ages 63 to 93, who had underlying medical conditions that made them especially vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said in a news release.

