Baton Rouge City Court is temporarily offering to reduce all non-accident traffic violations in City Court to non-moving violations, which won't affect motorists' driving records or insurance.
The Court announced the move Tuesday, citing the ongoing coronavirus threat. The offer remains in effect until July 31, City Court Clerk of Court and Judicial Administrator Elzie Alford Jr. said.
Alford said the offer applies to pending tickets as well as those issued between now and the end of July.
Those interested in obtaining a non-moving violation are asked to call (225) 389-3119 or send an email to cptraffic@brla.gov. Final eligibility for the reduction to a non-moving violation will be determined after a review of the case by a prosecutor.
Alford said the decision to reduce some traffic ticket violations was made jointly by the City Court judges, the city prosecutor and the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The temporary offer addresses two issues, he explained.
"First, to allow the public an opportunity to streamline the process surrounding a traffic violation while providing an additional economic benefit of not having the violation appear on their driving record," Alford said. "This has a direct impact on an individual's insurance rate or even the ability for that individual to obtain reasonable insurance at all.
"Second, to allow the Court to accomplish social distancing within the courthouse by reducing the number of persons that will be required to appear in court on any given day," he added.
Alford stressed that the temporary program does not take away a person's right to contest a traffic violation in City Court.
"Any violation can still be contested on the listed court date," he said.
Once a person's ticket is reduced and amended to a non-moving violation, that person will be responsible for paying the ticket before their scheduled court date or obtaining an extension of time to pay.
The fine for the non-moving violation will be $124. If the violation is for speeding in a school zone, the fine will be $215.
If a traffic violation involves an accident, the motorist won't be eligible for an automatic reduction to a non-moving violation. The motorist, however, is still encouraged to call (225) 389-3110 or email cptraffic@brla.gov before their scheduled court date to learn their available options.
Alford said the money from traffic citations handled in City Court goes into the city-parish general fund.
Mark Armstrong, spokesman for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, said it's too early to tell how the temporary reductions will impact the parish's 2020 budget. The city court is projected to take in approximately $3.3 million in fines to help offset its more than $9 million operating budget, officials said.
"We really won't know until at least a month or so if it's positive or negative," Armstrong said. "But we hope people will take advantage of this opportunity; being able to call in and get their records cleared."