The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking residents to make reports and calls about non-violent, non-emergency situations to its non-emergency number, (225) 389-2000, to be routed to a police officer in its Telephone Reporting Unit.
The system is a way that police officers can practice social distancing, for those situations that don't require an officer on scene during the current response to the coronavirus, Sgt. Don Coppola, a police department spokesman, said.
"It's a police officer filtering calls," Coppola said. "If at any point, they deem that an officer should be sent, an officer will be sent out."
Just some of the situations handled by the Telephone Reporting Unit might include:
- identity theft with no physical evidence to collect.
- theft from a vehicle, excluding theft of a firearm, where there is no recoverable evidence at the scene.
- non-domestic civil matters.
- obscene phone calls.
- fraud.
- auto theft where there is no recoverable evidence.
- vandalism and damage to property, where there is no perpetrator present.
- theft, misdemeanor or felony, excluding theft of firearms, where there is no recoverable evidence at the scene.
The Police Department also plans to soon have a "QR" code, a two-dimensional bar code, on its Facebook Page that people can scan with their smartphones to have a face-to-face conversation with an officer in the Telephone Response Unit, Coppola said.