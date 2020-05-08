The St. George Catholic Church Mask Angels have earned their wings in the Baton Rouge area health care community.

The group of some 35 women are not health care workers, but they came together at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to relieve the shortage of face masks in the medical community.

The project started with Shelley Johnson and her mother-in-law, Gene Ducote.

"It was a family effort at first," Johnson said. "We had to get a sense of the need in the community. In the beginning, Baton Rouge General was asking for masks, but Our Lady of the Lake and Woman's Hospital weren't. Then we started talking to nursing homes, and they were interested."

Johnson is a member of St. George Catholic Church, whose office staff, headed by Krystal Neupert, also began contacting local nursing home and assisted living facilities, all of which expressed a need for masks.

"They also reached out to rehab centers and St. Vincent de Paul, and they were interested, too," Johnson said.

She realized that she and her mother-in-law would need help. She had just attended a women's retreat at St. George, so she contacted retreat participants about the idea.

Ducote is a member of a quilting group in Denham Springs, and she reached out to her fellow quilters.

But there were some challenges in the beginning.

The state's stay-at-home order had been put in place, so the mask makers couldn't gather together to do their work. And even if they could, not everyone knew how to sew.

"About half of us sew and the other half doesn't," Johnson said. "So, those who don't sew are in charge of washing and ironing the fabric and cutting it into triangles."

Then there was a question of logistics. Though the stay-at-home order forbids gatherings of 10 or more, there had to be a central location where the women could pick up fabric and drop off completed masks. That's when Sara Olivier offered up the garage in her south Baton Rouge home.

The space is small, but it's big enough to house shelves for fabric, sewing supplies and bags filled with completed masks ready for delivery.

Community members have been dropping off donated fabric, with designs ranging from Harry Potter themes to floral prints, to the St. George Church office. The church transfers the fabric to Johnson, Ducote and group member Dana Cross, who bring it to Olivier's garage.

"We call Sara's garage 'Sew-to-Geaux,'" Johnson said. "It's a place where we all can stop by and pick up and drop off at different times without coming into contact with each other. We sew the material into three-ply masks, and every couple of days, we do a drop-off at various facilities."

So far, the group has sewn and delivered 5,300 face masks throughout the area.

"We see it as God providing whatever we need so we can provide what the health care facilities need," Johnson said. "Whenever we face a challenge, we usually have an answer for it 10 or 15 minutes later."

One of those challenges was a shortage of elastic.

"What could we use?" Johnson said. "Then we thought, ribbon. Then my mother-in-law saw where some people were using T-shirts, so we started asking people to donate old T-shirts."

One of those donations came from the Baton Rouge Cotillion, which had to cancel its annual dances because of the stay-at-home order. The organization was stuck with boxes of T-shirts, which were gladly given to the mask angels.

"Within two hours, we met them at a warehouse, and they gave us nine boxes of unused T-shirts," Johnson said.

The shirts were cut into strips, which were rolled into straps and sewn to the sides of the masks. The straps are clamped together by beads, which can be loosened or tightened to accommodate the wearer's preference.

"We also had 1,500 masks that came from alteration shops," Johnson said. "Mimi's Alterations in Prairieville and Tihn Sewing & Alterations made masks, and neither would take any money for their work."

Johnson said the project also fits with the mission of the retreat she attended preceding the stay-at-home order.

"It's called an ACTS retreat, meaning Adoration, Community, Theology and Service," she said. "The goal of the retreat is service, and this is our way of serving."