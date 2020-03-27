Amid the coronavirus outbreak, some local businesses are stepping up to help those hit the hardest by the virus in Baton Rouge.
The non-profit "Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On's" food truck will serve one free classic burger with cheese and fries to furloughed hospitality workers, according to their Facebook page. It will be located at 3838 Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge and will serve all workers, "no matter their former employer."
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, also co-owner and partner of Walk-On's since 2015, posted about the effort on his Instagram, which boasts 1.6 million followers. Brees announced Thursday he and his wife are committing $5 million to Louisiana in 2020 via food donations through their various business interests.
Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On's will be able to serve more than 1,000 meals a day on Tuesday March 31 and Thursday April, 2 from 2-5 p.m.