Baton Rouge lawyer Jeff Wittenbrink, center, speaks near the end of a service/news conference held inside Life Tabernacle Church, Thursday, April 2, 2020, as Roy Moore, left, the controversial ex-Alabama Supreme Court justice and Senate candidate, and Tony Spell, top, the church's pastor who refused to cancel services at the church despite limits to social gatherings imposed because of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, look on. Wittenbrink, who is part of the church's legal team, also attended an April 5 service there and has since tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalized since Tuesday after progressively worsening conditions, including a high fever and persistent cough, he said.