The deadline for the families of public school students who qualify for meals that were lost because of the coronavirus pandemic has been extended to June 15, the state Department of Education announced Monday morning.

The deadline was set for June 8.

The aid applies to the families of public school students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals at school.

The benefits total $285 per child for the 50 school days lost when classrooms were closed March 16 through the end of the school year because of the pandemic.

The effort is called the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, or P-EBT.

Nearly 60% of eligible children have applied -- 431,744 of 729,507.

The aid applies to students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

Families can apply at www.louisianabelieves.com

The department also said there will be a slight delay in getting the benefits for families who applied May 18-25.

While most of the cards containing the benefits were expected to be in mailboxes early this week, that could be delayed several days.

Families that applied by June 1 should get the benefits by June 13.

Those who did so by June 8 should get the aid by June 19, and those who do so by the new, June 15 deadline should receive the cards by June 26.