BREC parks will be open on Easter weekend for people who can walk or bike there, but will close gates to vehicular traffic at 58 of its parks to comply with the state's order limiting groups to only 10 people or less during the coronavirus pandemic.

BREC staff will begin to close the gates as early as Wednesday, with a goal to have them all closed, to limit access to parking lots by noon on Friday.

A list of the parks where the gates will be closed can be found at www.brec.org/covid19.

All parks, except Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, which is closed on weekends, will be available to those who can walk or ride their bikes to the park nearest them.

“We are encouraged to see that, even when there are what appears to be large numbers of people in our parks, most visitors are using the acreage provided to spread out and keep a proper distance from each other," BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson said in a statement Tuesday.

"We are taking steps this weekend to ensure that trend continues and to remind visitors not to let their guards down during this pivotal time in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Gates will reopen starting on the morning of April 13.

BREC staff will continue to monitor the use of parks and will take action, such as removing basketball goals, boarding off playgrounds and closing parks altogether, when necessary to curb violations, the agency said.

All recreation centers, playgrounds, outdoor fitness equipment and special-use facilities such as the zoo, tennis centers, golf course clubhouses, Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, Magnolia Mound and Farr Park Equestrian Center remain closed through April 30 in accordance with the Gov. John Bel Edwards's stay-at-home order.