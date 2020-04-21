Let's make Tuesday a little happier by ordering takeout from one of the many Baton Rouge area restaurants.

There are plenty to choose from, but here's a few suggestions:

La Carreta Bluebonnet

Tacos? Yes, please!

And La Carreta Bluebonnet, 9828 Bluebonnet Blvd., has plenty to go around. The restaurant is offering family packs of 12 tacos with with your choice of meat, all served with rice and beans and salsa taquera for $32.

If you're looking for a meal for one, you're in luck — today is Taco Tuesday, when La Carreta is offering tacos for $2.50.

Place your takeout order by calling (225) 303-9899 between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. or visiting carretarestaurant.com/Bluebonnet.

Roul's Deli

Sometimes a big, juicy hamburger hits the spot. And it's always better when it's covered with shrimp.

Which is why we're ordering the Roul's Deli's Shrimp Burger with its ½-pound beef patty topped with grilled shrimp and served with a side ($12).

The restaurant, 3327 Highland Road, also has a menu full of other specialty burgers.

Place your takeout order by (225) 383-0622 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. or visit postmates.com/merchant/rouls-deli-baton-rouge, where you can see the full menu.

The Green House Salad Co.

When you're in the mood for something tasty but light, The Green House Salad Co., 3617 Perkins Road, is a good choice.

The restaurant's menu includes such specialty salads as The Power House Salad with spinach, quinoa, grape tomatoes, avocado, broccoli, edamame and popcorn (recommended with peanut dressing) for $11.75.

The Tuscan Sun Salad with its green house mix, roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, red grapes, mushrooms, Parmesan cheese and pumpkin seeds (recommended with roasted pepper dressing) at $11.75 also sounds great.

Place your takeout order by calling (225) 364-2201 between 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. or visit greenhousesaladco.com for the full menu.

Like what you see? Find more and share what you're eating by joining The Advocate's Red Stick Restaurants & Recipes group on Facebook.