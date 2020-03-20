The Louisiana State Board of Nursing passed emergency measures to bring more nurses into the field as the coronavirus continues to spread.
During this public health emergency, one new rule will extend or reinstate expired temporary permits of registered nurse applicants who have not taken their nurse licensing exam. Any adjusted permit will be valid for 120 days and may be extended for additional 90-day increments, according to a press release from the board.
A second measure will allow advanced practice registered nurses practicing with a previously approved physician to extend their practice to new sites – sites not previously reported to the board.
“The actions taken today will increase the number of RNs and Advanced Practice RNs available to take care of all Louisianans during this current health crisis,” said LSBN Chief Executive Officer Karen Lyon. “It will allow more ‘boots on the ground,’ to coin a military phrase, to provide the urgent nursing care needed by our families, friends and neighbors at this time.”