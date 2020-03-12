Amid a growing number of coronavirus cases statewide, organizers are canceling or postponing a number of Baton Rouge-area events that could draw large numbers of people.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome asked organizers of public events to postpone all weekend events, including the Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day parade.

The following events have been canceled, postponed or closed to the public due to concerns about the outbreak.

If you have an event you would like added to this list, please e-mail newstips@theadvocate.com.

CANCELED OR POSTPONED

Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day parade in Baton Rouge, scheduled for Saturday.

in Baton Rouge, scheduled for Saturday. All LSU, SEC sporting events through March

The annual Baton Rouge Spring Garden Show put on by the LSU Agricultural Center, scheduled for Saturday.

put on by the LSU Agricultural Center, scheduled for Saturday. City Year's School House Rock Gala in Baton Rouge, scheduled for tonight

in Baton Rouge, scheduled for tonight Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center's Lipsey Legacy Dinner in Baton Rouge, scheduled for March 22.

in Baton Rouge, scheduled for March 22. The Louisiana Soccer Association said on its Twitter feed that all of its sponsored games and events set between Friday and Sunday are canceled.

said on its Twitter feed that all of its sponsored games and events set between Friday and Sunday are canceled. The 2nd Annual Diversity in Energy Career Fair and Minority and Women Owned Enterprises Vendor Mixer , scheduled March 16.

and , scheduled March 16. The Ascension Parish's Senior Sock Hop , a monthly event for the parish's older residents, has been canceled for the month of March due to the novel coronavirus. The event put on by parish government at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center happens on the last Friday of the month. The canceled dance had been scheduled for March 27.

, a monthly event for the parish's older residents, has been canceled for the month of March due to the novel coronavirus. The event put on by parish government at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center happens on the last Friday of the month. The canceled dance had been scheduled for March 27. The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is postponed its Engineering Day 2020, which was scheduled on Saturday.

is postponed its Engineering Day 2020, which was scheduled on Saturday. Louisiana Resource for Educators has postponed its Late Night Comedy Event, scheduled for Friday

has postponed its Late Night Comedy Event, scheduled for Friday Louisiana Public Broadcasting has postponed its Louisiana Legends Gala, scheduled for March 26. It has been moved to Oct. 22

STILL HAPPENING

Louisiana Sportsman Show, a privately sponsored event that began Thursday morning at Lamar-Dixon, is expected to continue through 5 p.m. Sunday.

a privately sponsored event that began Thursday morning at Lamar-Dixon, is expected to continue through 5 p.m. Sunday. The Harlem Globetrotters are expected to perform at the Raising Cane's River Center between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.