On Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. The Advocate will host a discussion with the theme "Bringing Back the Baton Rouge Economy," focusing on the impact and eventual recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
The virtual event, sponsored by Hancock Whitney, will include Adam Knapp, president and chief executive officer of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber; Connie Fabré, president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance; Terrie Sterling, CEO of health care firm Terrie Sterling Consulting, former hospital executive and co-chair of the Louisiana Resilient Commission; and Jonathan Walker, senior commercial sales and leasing executive at Maestri-Murrell Real Estate.
