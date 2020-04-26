Louisiana residents and businesses will find out this week what the next phase of coronavirus restrictions looks like once the state’s stay-at-home order expires on Friday. Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to unveil as soon as Monday the first phase of a gradual reopening of the economy.
Edwards has indicated in recent days he will begin loosening restrictions once the strict stay-at-home order expires, on Friday, as long as the state continues to see a falling number of new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and reported coronavirus-like symptoms.
Those metrics continued to fall over the weekend, even as the state's trajectory on deaths remained stubbornly high. His administration in recent days has raced to hash out the details of what the first phase of reopening looks like.
“We know the stay-at-home order ends on April 30. We know that something comes next," Edwards said Friday. "Whether that looks like phase one of a reopening of the economy, which will be very, very gradual and slow because we don’t want to go back to where we were, or whether it’s a continuation because we don’t quite meet that criteria, we don’t know that yet.”
Whether or not Edwards begins the reopening Friday as expected, he has cautioned people to “manage expectations.” The first phase will still involve a litany of restrictions on businesses, the governor has suggested. For instance, when restaurants reopen, they will likely be required to space out customers and employees could be required to wear face masks.
“I want people to have their expectations in check because phase one is a very gradual easing of restrictions,” Edwards said. “It’s not as if we’re going to be going back to where we were before.”
The announcement of what the next phase will include is highly anticipated, especially by businesses itching to reopen if they’re allowed. For weeks, Louisiana has shuttered bars, casinos, gyms, shopping malls and other businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus here. Restaurants have been limited to drive-thru, delivery and takeout, and schools were shuttered for the rest of the school year.
The closures have largely had their intended effect: The rate of new cases, hospitalizations and ventilator use have trended steadily downward or plateaued.
The state reported Sunday that 26,773 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Louisiana, up only 261 from the day before, with 1,701 patients hospitalized and 265 on ventilators. The death toll stands at 1,670.
While Edwards has rejected opening the state parish by parish, as some Republican lawmakers have called for, New Orleans has already extended its stay-at-home order until mid-May. That makes it likely the rest of the state will be opening up sooner than New Orleans.
Edwards’ administration has worked furiously to hash out the details of the new order in recent days. If reopening begins Friday, Louisiana will be loosening its restrictions less than two months after experiencing the fastest growth rate of coronavirus cases in the world, an outbreak so out of control it threatened to overwhelm New Orleans hospitals and prompted officials to build a 2,000-bed temporary hospital facility in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
While the state is loosely following White House guidance on reopening, Edwards said the state will not follow it entirely. For instance, the state has already allowed elective surgeries to resume, earlier than the guidelines recommended. President Donald Trump has largely deferred to governors on how and when to best reopen their economies.
“I’m pretty sure we’ll make a few mistakes,” Edwards said. “But because we’re going to be testing and monitoring, we’ll be picking up on mistakes pretty quickly.”
Federal guidance says vulnerable people — the elderly and those with underlying health conditions — should remain sheltered in place in phase one of reopening. And health experts in Louisiana have cautioned that the high rate of health conditions like obesity and diabetes here makes the reopening prospect dicier here.
Louisiana has one of the highest death tolls per capita from the virus in the U.S., owing largely to the greater prevalence of underlying health conditions. Black people have died at higher rates than white people in the state, prompting the governor to convene a task force on health equity.
The White House guidelines for phase one of reopening say people should continue to practice social distancing and should not socialize in groups of 10 or more if social distancing is not feasible. Nonessential travel should be minimized, employers should encourage telework, and schools should remain closed. Large venues like sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues and churches can operate under “strict physical distancing.” According to the guidance, gyms can reopen with strict sanitation and distancing protocols, but bars should remain closed.
In phase two of the White House guidance, restaurants and other businesses can loosen their physical distancing protocols some, and bars can open with “diminished standing-room occupancy.”
To start the reopening — and to continue to move ahead in the coming months — Louisiana needs to boost its testing capacity for the coronavirus. The state needs the ability to do at least 140,000 tests a month, and ideally around 200,000, for the first phase, officials say.
The goal is to get to the point where officials can closely track new infections and deploy contact tracers to find out who came into contact with infected people, so they can be isolated and prevented from spreading the virus further. The state tried to do contact tracing in early March in the New Orleans area after the virus was first discovered here, but officials quickly realized it had already spread to far too many people for contact tracing to be effective.
While the governor has said he won’t mandate residents wear masks in public, he has urged people to do so. And under the phased reopening, Edwards has indicated workers may be required to wear masks, especially if they interact with the public.
“If you want to successfully reopen your business you need to protect people from COVID-19,” Edwards said.