Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley is asking every parent to call their school and give their cell phone information to help educators as they shift to distance learning during the month-long closure of schools ordered Friday afternoon.
While students will stay home as part of the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, school system employees are to report to work Monday and Tuesday so the district can plan out “additional services and opportunities to students and their families.” Teachers will also be reaching out to families with information about online learning in the days to come, she said.
Governor John Bel Edwards’ order closes all public schools in the state through April 13 in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
"Families should stay connected with their schools during this time," Stilley said.
She also urged parents and guardians to monitor social media and the TangiSchools.org website, as well sign up for a district newsletter.
“Learning is not stopping during this period,” Stilley said.