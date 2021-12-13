As a scientist, Dr. Catherine O'Neal knew the COVID-19 vaccines had undergone rigorous safety testing before they were made available for children. But when the time came to sign her own kids up for the jab, the mother of three experienced a brief moment of pause.
"I had seen so much fake news that even I said, 'Oh dear Lord, please let them be healthy after this vaccination because if not, I will feel so bad'," said O'Neal, physician-in-chief at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. "I knew they would be fine, but I'm a mom ... I am responsible for them."
As parents across Louisiana decide whether to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19, O'Neal understands the hesitation: "From the minute that you find out that you will be a mother, every thing becomes something that might hurt your child."
But when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines, parents are "worrying for nothing," O'Neal said Monday at the Press Club of Baton Rouge. "The risks of COVID-19 to children far outweigh the risks of vaccination."
Last week, parents crowded a committee room at Louisiana's State Capitol to protest Gov. John Bel Edwards' decision to add the COVID-19 vaccines to the list of shots required for students to enter schools. Much of the testimony came from mothers fearful of what the vaccine might do to their children.
With so much misinformation swirling online, it's no wonder that some have doubts about the vaccines, O'Neal said. Still, it's normal for parents to have questions about a decision affecting their child's health, she said.
"Being a mom is a lifechanging experience in so many ways and one of those ways is that you adapt this enormous amount of fear that you can’t shake," O'Neal said. "I don’t know that kids would make it through the world if mothers weren't super protective."
But choosing to get your children vaccinated against COVID-19 shouldn't be a difficult decision, O'Neal said.
"It is a wonderful thing to have parental choice, but I will tell you, I’ve seen more people wring their hands over what I believe is the easiest decision you can possibly make, which is to vaccinate your child," O'Neal said.
O'Neal supports adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the state immunization schedule, in part, because it's a signal to parents that the medical community thinks it's important and wise for children to get vaccinated.
"When you ask a parent to make any choice, they are going to ponder that for days or weeks or months," O'Neal said. "In a public health crisis, we need to make that choice for the public and not leave it to the parent."
Among the concerns raised by parents at last week's legislative hearing was that the COVID-19 vaccine could cause myocarditis, or an inflammation of the heart muscle. But O'Neal said the risk of such a side effect is "100 times higher" from a COVID-19 infection than vaccination.
"Every single large database that we’ve been able to pull has shown the same thing: the risk of myocarditis is very, very high, especially in that 16 to 24 year old male group if you get COVID-19 infection," she said.
Another common myth is that the vaccine is somehow dangerous for pregnant women. O'Neal said pregnant women who are unvaccinated die at a higher rate and have more miscarriages than those who are vaccinated.
"It is a scary thing to watch a nine-month pregnant woman labor for breathing in the ICU and it is a very scary thing to pull that child out of that lady in a crash C-section while they are intubated," she said.
The antibodies that come from both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are passed on to infants, O'Neal added.
"The biggest gift you can give your child when you give birth is antibodies," O'Neal said. "You do it for your child."