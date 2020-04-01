While he lost 15 pounds, Louisiana transportation chief Shawn Wilson is back at work after weathering a two-week ordeal with the coronavirus.

"Over the weekend the energy levels really jumped," Wilson said Wednesday.

"It made it easy to get back here on Tuesday," he said. "It seemed like forever and a day. It was absolutely wonderful."

Wilson, 50, announced on March 20 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus after he started to feel bad the weekend before -- around March 14-15.

+2 Louisiana's DOTD chief Shawn Wilson tests positive for coronavirus Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Wilson said…

He was the first and so far only member of Gov. John Bel Edwards' cabinet to disclose he had contracted the virus.

Wilson said at various times he had a sore throat, chills, fever and a mild cough but no respiratory issues.

"Toward the end if was not a shortness of breath. It was more a weak breath. If I would walk around the yard and sit down it would take me a while to regain my composure."

"I was taking three or four naps per day because I was tired," said Wilson, who is secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development.

He said last Thursday was his last day of taking medicine and that he has since met the standard of days minus any symptoms and without a fever.

Wilson said Wednesday he worked a full day at his DOTD office in Baton Rouge on Tuesday without any problems and feels fine.

About half of the agency's employees are working remotely because of Edwards' order that limits the labor ranks to essential personnel.

Wilson, who was never hospitalized, said his lack of any underlying health condition likely helped speed his recovery.

+3 Baton Rouge lawmaker hospitalized with coronavirus; Harvey rep hospitalized briefly State Rep. Ted James, a Baton Rouge Democrat and one of the most influential voices in the area legislative delegation, said he has tested pos…

The Louisiana Department of Health announced Wednesday that the state has 6,424 coronavirus cases, with 1,498 patients hospitalized and 273 deaths.

Wilson said he was struck by the latest update on coronavirus deaths.

"I very easily could have been one of those numbers," he said.

"The one thing that folks should be prepared for, and I wouldn't call it guilt, but there is a tremendous burden and pressure you feel when you have recovered and so many haven't."