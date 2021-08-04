LSU won't require its students to get the coronavirus vaccination to attend this fall, but those who don't will have to be tested monthly, the newly installed president announced Wednesday.

None of Louisiana’s other public higher education colleges, universities and vocational schools are requiring vaccines either, despite a federal appellate court decision that found mandating vaccinations doesn’t interfere with a student’s Constitutional rights.

More than 600 colleges nationwide, public and private, have mandated their students get vaccinated, and seven private colleges in Louisiana are doing the same.

"We require all students to submit proof of either a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Unvaccinated students must test on a monthly basis throughout the semester," wrote LSU President William F. Tate IV in an email to students and staff Wednesday. "For the fall semester, we extended the mask mandate currently in place, which means masks or face coverings continue to be required indoors at all times, except when individuals are alone in their offices. This is consistent with the governor’s recent order. In addition, we require masks outdoors within 50 feet of entrances to buildings."

The lack of mandated vaccinations in the directive is sure to meet with anger by many LSU faculty members, who have agitated for weeks that the roughly 30,000 students, only about 29% of whom have been inoculated, show proof of vaccination before returning to the Baton Rouge campus for classes, which begin Aug. 23. Tate’s instructions also apply to LSU’s campuses in Eunice, Alexandria and elsewhere around the state.

The nine colleges in the University of Louisiana System, which include the University of New Orleans and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, also won’t require vaccinations, and neither will the community colleges and technical schools that are a part of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, which oversees about dozen schools with 60 campuses statewide.

Southern University didn’t respond to a request to disclose its plans for the colleges the system runs in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office has discussed the decisions with the university systems but will not interfere, said Matthew Block, the governor’s executive counsel.

The legal situation is confused because the COVID vaccines are in use on an emergency basis. Once the federal Food and Drug Administration fully authorizes the vaccine, state law is fairly clear that the state health department can add the COVID vaccines to the list that students must take as a prerequisite to attending school. The current list includes shots for measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, poliomyelitis, meningococcal disease, and Hemophilus influenzae Type B invasive infections.

“One of the big issues for governors throughout the country has been having communications with the White House about it, hoping for there to be a sooner-rather-than-later decision from the FDA about full authorization because it is something that is at least a relevant point to consider,” Block said.

State Senate Education Committee Chair Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, said he doesn't know whether "mandating it on college campuses without the FDA giving it full approval is the appropriate thing to do at this time.”

“When the FDA gives it full approval, and hopefully that is sooner rather than later, I think it is going to be a mandated vaccine period,” he added.

The lack of clarity between “emergency use” and “full authorization” seems the stumbling block for system presidents that run Louisiana public universities.

The UL System, as has the LSU System, asked the Louisiana Department of Health to add the COVID vaccines to the mandatory list once there’s full FDA approval.

“Care must be taken in order to not conflate Louisiana’s immunization schedule with a vaccine mandate," said UL System President Jim Henderson. "Adding the COVID-19 vaccine to a university’s schedule does not prevent the presence of unvaccinated students in the classroom, the unvaccinated can only be excluded at the recommendation of the Office of Public Health. Additionally, a ‘mandate,’ especially from public entities, may produce even more hesitancy. Our efforts are better focused on dispelling misinformation and providing those in our communities the clear and compelling evidence that these vaccines work.”

Monty Sullivan, president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, said guidance from their legal counsel is that the Legislature gave exclusive authority over such decisions to the state health officer and the Office of Public Health.

"As such, we defer to their expertise and will continue to faithfully fulfill our legislative directive of requiring all students, prior to enrollment, to provide either proof of vaccination for the vaccines on the Office of Public Health’s Immunization Schedule or documentation of their choice to not be vaccinated due to religious, health or personal beliefs,” he said.

When asked where the Board of Regents, which oversees Louisiana's public universities, stands on the policies being released by the college and university systems, Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed said in a short statement released by her press office that she’s working to get more students to voluntarily get vaccinated.

“We are all continuing to review the case law on these issues as it relates to higher education as well,” Reed added.

A 7th U.S. Court of Appeals ruling Monday allowed the University of Indiana, that state’s public flagship college, to require its students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for attendance.

Mandating vaccinations doesn't violate due process rights under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, ruled the 7th Circuit’s three-judge panel – all appointed by Republican presidents. Citing a U.S. Supreme Court decision from 1905 concerning smallpox, the judges determined that refusing to be vaccinated carries no constitutional protections. “To the contrary, vaccination requirements, like other public-health measures, have been common in this nation,” the opinion stated.

Winston DeCuir Jr., LSU's general counsel, has said that due process is aimed at the government and as public institutions, Louisiana’s public colleges and universities are specifically forbidden from mandates – a burden that private institutions don’t have.

The 7th Circuit argued public universities set conditions for attendance, such as paying tuition, that don’t violate the Constitution.

The First Amendment, for instance, forbids the state from forcing people to learn to read and write. But public universities can and do require reading and writing skills of the students they admit, the 7th Circuit found.

When asked about if the 7th Circuit’s ruling impacts Louisiana’s public schools LSU released a statement: “In these cases, we have to do a full analysis on when it is appropriate to encroach on an individual’s constitutionally protected fundamental liberties. Currently, the Louisiana Department of Health has not included any COVID vaccinations in the mandatory schedule for schools in Louisiana. Our state’s attorney general has also expressed his view that it is illegal to mandate a vaccine that has only received emergency use authorization. Taking these factors into consideration, as a state government entity, we do not believe mandating a vaccine is a viable option for us at this time.”

State Attorney General Jeff Landry, through his press spokesman, disagreed with the 7th Circuit opinion, pointing out Louisiana is part of 5th Circuit. He also sent out fill-in-the-blank letters that opponents could send to avoid being vaccinated or having to wear masks in class.

Landry pointed out that Section E of Revised Statute 17:170 allows a student, parent, or guardian to opt out of vaccinations by submitting a physician’s statement “or a written dissent.” But Section F, which Landry didn’t mention, gives the administrators of an institution the power, upon recommendation of the state Office of Public Health upon “an outbreak of a vaccine preventable disease” to exclude unimmunized students.

Many LSU professors have been pushing behind the scenes – very few are willing to speak publicly – for mandated vaccinations. Ten faculty members signed a letter to Tate on Tuesday, stating: “The truth of the matter is that LSU is following this principle inconsistently, honoring the personal choices of those who choose to remain unvaccinated while forcing all faculty who wish to use remote teaching as an evidence-based mitigation decision to justify this choice to LSU under the American with Disabilities Act. Notably, this act does not cover individuals who have heightened risk due to situations which fall outside this legislation, such as the presence of children in their household who are too young to currently receive the vaccines or caring for elderly family members.”

