The East Baton Rouge coroner reported Monday that an additional 14 parish residents had died from coronavirus since Thursday, pushing the total to 63 since the first death was reported three weeks ago.
Officials didn't announce new deaths over the weekend, which in part accounts for the jump reported Monday. Still, it was the largest jump over a weekend — exceeding the seven reported last Monday and three reported March 30.
The latest victims of the virus were 10 men and four women between the ages of 37 and 91, and all had underlying health conditions that made them especially vulnerable to the effects of coronavirus, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said in a news release.
Their hospital stays ranged from just hours to two weeks, according to the coroner's report.
Officials said late last week they were expecting a spike in confirmed coronavirus deaths over the weekend. This comes as confirmed cases statewide are starting to level off.
Across Louisiana, 840 people have died from coronavirus and more than 20,000 cases have been confirmed.