In the days following the statewide directive to shelter in place as the coronavirus spreads across Louisiana, local leaders and advocates say victims of domestic violence could face increased danger while they are trapped inside with their abusers.

Friday morning, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, along with other local officials and community advocates, shared resources for victims and warned that there is a heightened risk for domestic violence amid the pandemic.

"Individuals who are in physically or emotionally abusive situations may experience an increase in the frequency or intensity of that abuse," Broome said. "Spending days or weeks with an abusive partner or family member opens the door for immense physical and emotional trauma."

The parish saw a spike in domestic and dating violence in 2016 following the catastrophic flooding that swept through the capital region, according to East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III. Moore's office tracked an increase not only in domestic violence incidents around that time, but also in slayings in which domestic abuse was the motive, along with murder-suicides.

His annual domestic violence report for 2019, released Friday, shows there were only two domestic violence homicides last year, but four total victims killed in the attacks. Moore worries that with the COVID-19 outbreak, the rest of 2020 may look a lot like 2017, the year after the flood, where the parish had 14 domestic violence deaths.

"We already appear to see a spike in these types of cases," Moore said. "However, it is too soon to know the actual statistics."

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul noted that data from the last two weeks indicate that battery and assaults are up — a cause for concern even as crime overall is down. And East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Capt. Chiquita Broussard added that although domestic violence calls are lower than usual this time of year, that does not necessarily mean domestic violence incidents have lessened.

"I think that with the situation of domestic violence, if you're in the presence of your abuser, it's hard to call for help," Broussard said. "And just because these numbers are down now doesn't mean we won't see an increase after the crisis."

Domestic violence victims vulnerable as coronavirus causes isolation; help still available As self-isolation and quarantine measures go into effect across the state to halt the spread of the coronavirus, domestic violence advocates f…

Moore noted the fear and anxiety many people are experiencing with the rapid spread of COVID-19, just as with other disaster scenarios, may help abusers further isolate and terrorize their victims in order to maintain some semblance of control.

"We're asking people to stay at home because it's safe," Moore said. "the reality is, for many people, home is anything but safe."

Judge Hunter Greene, of East Baton Rouge family court, said for domestic violence, the court is open every day of the week even as other matters are limited in other legal venues across the state.

Community leaders underscored the importance of residents reaching out to friends, coworkers or family they believe may be in abusive relationships or situations, imploring them to check in and let them know about resources available.

They added that while the stress of the pandemic may exacerbate abuse already present in relationships, the problem of domestic violence is ongoing.

"Just because we have a crisis in our community, it doesn't mean domestic violence comes to an end," said Twahna Harris, a local advocate. "I want you to know that domestic violence is 365 days a year."

Shelters like Iris Domestic Violence Center remain open to the public, with certain precautions taken to protect guests.

The Butterfly Society, a domestic violence nonprofit, also provides services for victims and has not shut down in light of the coronavirus spread.

Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response, another local advocacy group, has suspended their in-person services but are still able to talk to clients remotely. Their 24-hour crisis hotline also remains open.

For advice on how to develop a safety plan while living with an abuser, victims can review The National Domestic Violence Hotline website.

The Louisiana Domestic Violence Hotline is also available 24-hours a day.